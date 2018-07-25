U.S. Soccer already has a championship team. It’s the women. So what’s their secret?

When U.S. women’s national team defender Becky Sauerbrunn was a teenager, she idolized the players on the team she now co-captains. As her teammates and peers so often studied the movements and preparation routines of the game’s best players, Sauerbrunn took her adulation one step further, scrutinizing the mental approach of Mia Hamm, Brandi Chastain and other American stars.
Sauerbrunn was drawn to a particular phrase, a two-word expression that she knew the Americans latched onto after winning the 1999 World Cup.
Wholesome discontent.
It was a rallying cry for a U.S. women’s team that had already reached the pinnacle of its sport — an Olympics gold medal, a World Cup championship — yet wanted more.
“Wholesome discontent was the one that really stuck with me because for a team that at that point had won World Cups, Olympics and was easily the best team in the world, for them to not be happy with where they were and to keep wanting to get better, to me that really resonated,” Sauerbrunn said.
Nearly two decades later, Sauerbrunn has put it into practice.
She’s won a World Cup. She co-captains the No. 1-ranked team in the world. But as she analyzes the state of the U.S. program — unbeaten in its past 17 matches — her immediate response is to mention a defeat. The Americans failed to reach the final of the Olympics for the first time in history, falling to Sweden in the 2016 quarterfinals.
Wholesome discontent, she repeats once more.
“That really has lit a flame underneath us,” said Sauerbrunn, the former captain of FC Kansas City before the franchise moved to Utah this year. “We never want to feel what that felt like. We absolutely want another World Cup because that was a fantastic feeling.
“I think the best thing about this team is that we’ve never really rested on our laurels. We’re always trying to push that level higher and higher.”
Under the umbrella of a U.S. Soccer Federation trying to get its men’s program on the track, the women’s team offers an example to follow.
It wins, sure. But the players credit more than the athletes at their disposal. Sauerbrunn was a member of the youth national team when she first learned the repetitious phrase of her idols. The mentality has survived a generation, and it stands today.
“These players, anytime they come in, they know the demand. Second place isn’t good enough. That’s kind of been the expectation of this program,” U.S. coach Jill Ellis said. “I think that’s what’s helped propel it so much. That’s part of a culture.
“I also think any elite athlete is never satisfied. That’s what makes them elite. Part of their DNA is just this constant demand to improve, to be better and to win. I think when you couple the environment with the individuals, that’s what helps these players get the motivation.”
The U.S. women’s team will face Japan on Thursday in its opening match of the Tournament of Nations, scheduled for 6 p.m. at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan. It will face Australia and Brazil later in the tournament at other venues. Those two teams play at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at Children’s Mercy Park.
The U.S. lost to Australia in the Tournament of Nations last year but then rallied to beat Brazil and are 15-0-2 over the past year.
Fewer than three months before they embark on a schedule to accomplish what the U.S. men could not — qualifying for the World Cup — Ellis talks little of using the Tournament of Nations simply for preparation.
The priority — the only priority — is to win it.
“I do think it’s the nature of the team,” said forward Amy Rodriguez, who also played for FC Kansas City before its move. “We only know how to win. We only know how to come out on top in championships. Although I know that we’ve not always won, it’s something within the nature of the team. It’s like a natural instinct in us.”
Comments