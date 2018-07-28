The slump continues: Sporting KC’s fall in the West goes on with loss to FC Dallas

The first-place occupancy was a reality not long ago. Less than a month before Sporting Kansas City took the field on Saturday, fighting to reverse the course of its midsummer drought, it led the Western Conference. Sat alone atop the standings.
But while the period of time might lack duration, the separation between what once was and what exists now is significant.
Even more so now.
FC Dallas marched into Children’s Mercy Park and left with a convincing 3-2 victory against Sporting KC in front of 20,758 fans.
Sporting KC (9-6-6) has not won since June 23, a stretch of five MLS matches and another Open Cup game without a victory.
A visit from FC Dallas offered Sporting KC a chance to punch its way back into the mix after a 10-day break. But the visitors instead proved their supremacy. As it gazes at the table on Sunday, Sporting KC will be nine points removed from the first-place standing it held only 29 days earlier.
Michael Barrios supplied the damage in the box score, recording his first career hat trick with goals in the 23rd, 62nd and 74th minutes for Dallas.
Sporting KC winger Gerso Fernandes sandwiched his second goal of the season in the 50th minute, a superb individual effort to equal the score. Daniel Salloi pulled the margin to 3-2 in the final minute.
The defense, though, prolonged an alarming trend. Sporting KC has allowed multiple goals in eight straight matches. It has already given up more goals this season (30) than it did in all of 2017 (29).
A return to the early-season form that launched Sporting KC into first place would require a return to full health, coach Peter Vermes said Friday. Sporting KC took a step in the latter direction Saturday, with three starters back in the lineup — midfielder Felipe Gutierrez and defenders Ike Opara and Matt Besler.
But the result remained. Barrios opened the scoring in the 23rd, the product of winning a battle with Opara for the ball before he flicked a shot over goalkeeper Tim Melia, who had come off his line. The ball reached the back of the net before Sporting KC had placed a shot on goal. It completed the first half without one.
Fernandes shoved the momentum back in Sporting KC’s favor with his top highlight of 2018, splitting two defenders and curling a ball into the side netting to beat a leaping Jesse Gonzalez.
Against the run of play, Barrios had another just 12 minutes later, deftly putting his shot between the legs of Melia, who greeted him at the edge of the box.
On a night in which it welcomed Gutierrez back to the starting lineup for the first time in nearly four months, Sporting KC played without Johnny Russell. The team’s leading scorer, Russell tweaked his knee during practice late in the week. As late as Saturday morning, the team team had hoped he might be able to play, but he was eventually scratched from the lineup.
