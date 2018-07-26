Alex Morgan, U.S. women’s national team puts on a show against Japan in KC

It was seven years ago that Japan stunned the United States women’s national team in a World Cup final. A game in which the Americans possessed the bigger, faster, stronger athletes was instead won with tactical and technical aptitude.
Nearly a decade later, the effects of that loss remain present. A lesson that their athletic supremacy and physicality alone would no longer be sufficient, the U.S. turned to improving their own tactics and technical approach. And it hasn’t lost to Japan since.
That streak continued Thursday in Kansas City.
Alex Morgan scored a hat trick, leading the U.S. women’s national team to a 4-2 victory against Japan in front of 18,467 fans at Children’s Mercy Park, the venue for the opening round of the Tournament of Nations.
The Americans, holding the No. 1 world ranking, are unbeaten in their past 18 matches. They’ve won 16 of the 18 and will face Australia in three days in Connecticut before concluding the tournament against Brazil outside Chicago. Australia defeated Brazil 3-1 in the first half of Thursday’s doubleheader matchup.
Alex Morgan scored the initial three goals for the U.S. on Thursday, continuing a stellar 2018 season in which she has scored nine times in nine games. Megan Rapinoe had the fourth.
More impactful, at least for Kansas City, were the optics of a sold-out Children’s Mercy Park. With Kansas City trying to prove it deserves a place in the 2026 World Cup, fans showed up in big numbers, the American Outlaws occupying the north stands usually inhabited by the Cauldron at Sporting Kansas City matches.
They were greeted with a display indicative of the U.S. women’s team recent run of form. The Americans lost to Australia in the opening round of last year’s Tournament of Nations, a result that cost them the trophy.
Haven’t lost since. They are 16-0-2 in the past 12 months, building momentum before they attempt to qualify for the 2019 World Cup in France. Those qualifying matches will take place in October.
Morgan opened the scoring in the 18th minute Thursday, re-directing a pass from Rapinoe. After Japan equalized 97 seconds later, Morgan struck again in the 26th minute. She slid the final piece of her hat trick under the cross bar in the 55th minute after some nifty work from substitute Tobin Heath to serve the ball into the penalty area.
The Americans are 28-1-7 all-time against sixth-ranked Japan, its only loss in the 2011 World Cup final.
Former FC Kansas City players Becky Sauerbrunn and Amy Rodriguez did not feature in the match.
