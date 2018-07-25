Meet Sporting KC’s eSports player, one of the top gamers on the planet

Sitting in the basement of an inauspicious-looking house in southwest Kansas City, Kansas, one of the best FIFA players in the world spends his weekends hooked up to a gaming console in a dark basement.
It really is no exaggeration to call Alex Betancourt one of the best. He is, quite literally, one of the foremost players in world on the most-played sports video game in the history of gaming.
Wearing a thick pair of headphones and holding a slightly sweaty Xbox One controller in his hands, the 19-year-old Betancourt spends dozens of hours a week playing FIFA18, representing his hometown team, Sporting Kansas City, on the international eSports stage.
“It’s pretty crazy,” Betancourt said. “Because once you’re just playing, you don’t really think much of it, and then all of a sudden you’re like ‘Wow, you’re playing for your hometown team and representing.’”
Betancourt, playing under the online alias of Alekzandur, is one of hundreds of elite eSports players around the world who make a living off simply being better on a video game than everybody else.
To put things into perspective, Betancourt recently took home $10,000 for finishing top-eight in an international tournament. He’ll next be heading to the FIFA eWorld Cup — the top 32 players in the world qualify — to compete for a chance to win $250,000.
But Betancourt was late to the movement; he signed on with Sporting KC in February 2018. MLS started making eSports a major pillar of its infrastructure as far back as 2015, calling its new market eMLS.
The eMLS program currently features 19 MLS teams. Each has signed at least one professional eSports player.
“We’re really kind of treating this as a core discipline. So we have people throughout the organization that are spending dedicated time on eMLS,” said James Ruth, MLS senior director of properties and events.
MLS got the wheels moving with game developer EA Sports in 2015, building a revolutionary infrastructure in the gaming community by looking to combine traditional sports with virtual sports.
“I think we were taken aback by the amount of positive feedback we received from all of our club CBOs (chief brand officers), but also our owners as well,” Ruth said. “It’s not a usual thing that you take a big proposal to so many owners that give almost unanimous feedback, which is what we saw.”
Once MLS’ head office had its teams on board with the idea of eMLS, the recruitment process began. The goal: finding players across the nation to represent MLS on the virtual field.
Recruiting techniques ranged from hosting open tournaments to watching and scouting local streams on sites like YouTube and Twitch.
In Betancourt’s case, he was simply so good that he was hard to ignore. Not actively looking to land a professional contract, Betancourt was simply playing for fun.
Competing on FIFA’s weekend league mode — a 40-game grind in which players win as many online games as they can within the 40-game limit — Betancourt was surprised to suddenly find himself ranked the No. 1 player in America.
Already friends with Italian team AS Roma’s eSports manager, Colin Johnson, Betancourt was put in contact with Sporting KC, who at the time did not have an eSports player. He was swiftly signed to a professional contract with the club.
Since then, he has proved himself as one of the best players in the world. He’s the only American representative competing in London in early August at the FIFA eWorld Cup and has forged rivalries across the globe.
“The other guys that are with European teams (are rivals),” Betancourt said. “Like, PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) has a player, Ajax has a player. Both of them are very good as well, so I’d say that they’re my rivals.”
He’s also big rivals with VfL Bochum eSports player Michael Bittner. Representing the German second-division club, Bittner recently defeated Betancourt in Amsterdam at the FIFA18 Global Series Playoffs.
The rivalries being created between eMLS players and other players around the world are huge boosters for eMLS’s brand, Ruth said.
“Taking away the business aspect of it, it’s really interesting for somebody like Alekzandur, who now has a global rival,” Ruth said. “He has a global rival just like he has a rival in eMLS, and that’s huge for Sporting Kansas City, because it puts them on a global stature in gaming that they otherwise wouldn’t be able to get.”
Ruth is hoping eMLS can continue to push the envelope for eSports and aid similar undertakings in other leagues, such as Germany’s Bundesliga or Spain’s La Liga.
Further competitions limited to just eMLS competitors, preceding the eMLS Cup, are also on the agenda, according to Ruth. Building the brand and getting involvement from professional MLS players during the Aug. 1 MLS All-Star Game is equally important.
The average eSports player tends to be in his or her upper to mid 20s, Betancourt said, and at just 19, he has plenty of time on his side.
Having recently completed his freshman year at the University of Kansas, he’s about to take a gap year from college to focus on his eSports career.
He’ll continue tweaking his tactics, changing up formations and testing different types of in-game players until he can perhaps one day claim the No. 1 spot in the world.
