Sporting Kansas City summary for July 18

Dynamo 4
Sporting Kansas City 2
Kansas City
1
1
—
2
Houston
1
3
—
4
KANSAS CITY: Tim Melia, Graham Zusi, Emiliano Amor, Graham Smith, Seth Sinovic (Jaylin Lindsey, 65th), Ilie Sánchez, Roger Espinoza, Gerso Fernandes (Yohan Croizet, 71st), Diego Rubio (Felipe Gutiérrez, 71st), Johnny Russell, Dániel Sallói.
HOUSTON: Chris Seitz, Adolfo Machado, Alejandro Fuenmayor, Philippe Senderos (Leonardo, 68th), DaMarcus Beasley, Darwin Cerén, Óscar Boniek García (Eric Alexander, 76th), Alberth Elis, Tomás Martínez, Romell Quioto (Memo Rodríguez, 73rd), Mauro Manotas.
GOAL SCORING
Kansas City: 1, Russell (Fernandes), 2nd minute. 6, Croizet (Russell), 93rd.
Houston: 2, Quioto (unassisted), 35th minute. 3, Quioto (Cerén), 66th. 4, Manotas (unassisted), 69th. 5, Manotas (Rodríguez), 88th.
SKC
HOU
Shots
13
24
Shots on goal
6
11
Saves
7
4
Corner kicks
6
9
Fouls
7
10
Offsides
4
3
YELLOW CARDS
Kansas City: None.
Houston: Quioto (not retreating), 26th; García (unsporting behavior), 45th; Fuenmayor (unsporting behavior), 79th.
OFFICIALS
Referee: Allen Chapman.
Assistant referee: Adam Garner.
Assistant referee: Jeremy Weed.
Fourth official: Rosendo Mendoza.
Attendance: 6,431.
Comments