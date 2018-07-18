Sporting Kansas City’s Open Cup championship defense is over after loss in Houston

As Sporting Kansas City navigated through the 2018 U.S. Open Cup, coach Peter Vermes seized an opportunity to experiment. With lineup configurations. With formations. It’s an obvious departure from the team’s approach to the tournament over the past several seasons and one that was forced by player availability.
Another departure from the norm arrived Wednesday: an exit in the quarterfinals.
Sporting Kansas City’s Open Cup championship defense came to a close with a 4-2 loss against the Houston Dynamo at BBVA Compass Stadium.
Houston moves on to face the winner of Portland and Los Angeles FC in the semifinals. The two teams are scheduled to play later Wednesday.
Sporting KC makes the trip home, gone from a tournament that has bred its best during Vermes’ tenure. The franchise has enjoyed more success in the tournament this decade than any of its competitors, hoisting the Open Cup trophy in three of the past six seasons —2017, 2015 and 2012.
Johnny Russell offered an encouraging start to Wednesday’s quarterfinal with a goal only 110 seconds into the match. But Houston equalized before halftime and connected three of its several offensive chances after the break.
Sporting KC implemented a rare 4-2-3-1 formation, with striker Diego Rubio serving as an underneath playmaker. The formation change was necessitated by a handful of absences from Sporting KC’s lineup.
As a result, it was Houston that possessed the ball more, Houston that unleashed the higher volume of shots and Sporting KC that utilized the counter.
Effectively. At least initially. The second-minute goal from Russell was a product of a counter started by winger Gerso Fernandes in his own end. Russell dribbled the ball half the length of the field before sliding a shot under Houston keeper Chris Seitz, who departed his line to greet the breakaway. Russell has scored in three straight matches after finding the net just once in the previous 10 weeks.
All Houston afterward.
Dynamo midfielder Romell Quioto secured the upper corner on a free kick in the 35th. Quioto and Mauro Manotas added two more in a three-minute span midway through the second half before Manotas sealed it late with his second. Sporting KC trimmed the margin to 4-2 in the final minute. The Houston tallies were mixed into an onslaught of chances against Sporting KC keeper Tim Melia. If not for Melia, the deficit would have been larger. He was successful in coming off his line multiple times and made seven saves in the match.
For the second straight game, Sporting KC played without its center back pairing of Ike Opara (hamstring strain) and Matt Besler (back spasms). Both players are expected back after Sporting KC’s looming 10-day layoff, a lead-in to an MLS matchup with first-place FC Dallas.
