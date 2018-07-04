Sporting KC

Sporting Kansas City summary for July 4

July 04, 2018 11:38 PM

Real Salt Lake 4

Sporting Kansas City 2

Kansas City

1

1

2

Real Salt Lake

3

1

4

KANSAS CITY: Tim Melia; Emiliano Amor, Ike Opara, Seth Sinovic (Gerso Fernandes, 86th), Graham Zusi; Yohan Croizet, Roger Espinoza, Ilie Sanchez, Wan Kuzain Wan Kamal (Johnny Russell, 46th); Daniel Salloi, Khiry Shelton (Diego Rubio, 84th).

REAL SALT LAKE: Nick Rimando; Justen Glad, Marcelo Silva; Sunny (Nick Besler, 87th), Danilo Acosta, Corey Baird (Kyle Beckerman, 81st), Damir Kreilach, Albert Rusnak, Sebastian Saucedo (Luis Silva, 73rd), Jefferson Savarino; Brooks Lennon.

GOAL SCORING

Kansas City: 1, Salloi, 6 (Sinovic, Espinoza), 20th minute. 5, Kansas City, Opara, 1 (Russell, Espinoza), 64th.

Real Salt Lake: 2, Savarino, 3, 29th. 3, Baird, 5, 37th. 4, Saucedo, 2 (Kreilach), 46th. 6, Silva, 4 (penalty kick), 100th.

SKC

RSL

Shots

8

18

Shots on goal

3

7

Saves

3

1

Corner kicks

5

3

Fouls

17

16

Offsides

2

2

YELLOW CARDS

Kansas City: Salloi (dissent), 43rd; Amor (unsporting behavior), 59th; Espinoza (unsporting behavior), 60th; Opara (unsporting behavior), 66th; Fernandes (unsporting behavior), 93rd; Espinoza (unsporting behavior), 94th; Sanchez (unsporting behavior), 99th.

Real Salt Lake: Saucedo (unsporting behavior), 44th; Kreilach (unsporting behavior), 77th.

RED CARDS

Kansas City: Salloi (violent conduct), 90th; Espinoza (second yellow card), 94th.

Real Salt Lake: None.

OFFICIALS

Referee: Sorin Stoica.

Assistant referee: Jose Da Silva.

Assistant referee: Peter Balciunas.

Fourth official: Alejandro Mariscal.

Video assistant referee: Marcos de Oliveira.

Attendance: 19,206.

