Sporting Kansas City summary for July 4

Real Salt Lake 4
Sporting Kansas City 2
Kansas City
1
1
—
2
Real Salt Lake
3
1
—
4
KANSAS CITY: Tim Melia; Emiliano Amor, Ike Opara, Seth Sinovic (Gerso Fernandes, 86th), Graham Zusi; Yohan Croizet, Roger Espinoza, Ilie Sanchez, Wan Kuzain Wan Kamal (Johnny Russell, 46th); Daniel Salloi, Khiry Shelton (Diego Rubio, 84th).
REAL SALT LAKE: Nick Rimando; Justen Glad, Marcelo Silva; Sunny (Nick Besler, 87th), Danilo Acosta, Corey Baird (Kyle Beckerman, 81st), Damir Kreilach, Albert Rusnak, Sebastian Saucedo (Luis Silva, 73rd), Jefferson Savarino; Brooks Lennon.
GOAL SCORING
Kansas City: 1, Salloi, 6 (Sinovic, Espinoza), 20th minute. 5, Kansas City, Opara, 1 (Russell, Espinoza), 64th.
Real Salt Lake: 2, Savarino, 3, 29th. 3, Baird, 5, 37th. 4, Saucedo, 2 (Kreilach), 46th. 6, Silva, 4 (penalty kick), 100th.
SKC
RSL
Shots
8
18
Shots on goal
3
7
Saves
3
1
Corner kicks
5
3
Fouls
17
16
Offsides
2
2
YELLOW CARDS
Kansas City: Salloi (dissent), 43rd; Amor (unsporting behavior), 59th; Espinoza (unsporting behavior), 60th; Opara (unsporting behavior), 66th; Fernandes (unsporting behavior), 93rd; Espinoza (unsporting behavior), 94th; Sanchez (unsporting behavior), 99th.
Real Salt Lake: Saucedo (unsporting behavior), 44th; Kreilach (unsporting behavior), 77th.
RED CARDS
Kansas City: Salloi (violent conduct), 90th; Espinoza (second yellow card), 94th.
Real Salt Lake: None.
OFFICIALS
Referee: Sorin Stoica.
Assistant referee: Jose Da Silva.
Assistant referee: Peter Balciunas.
Fourth official: Alejandro Mariscal.
Video assistant referee: Marcos de Oliveira.
Attendance: 19,206.
Comments