KC NWSL Scores & News
All weekend NWSL pro soccer games, including KC-Houston, called off as uproar grows
Amid growing calls for the National Women’s Soccer League to take seriously players’ concerns about such foundational issues as sexual harassment, all NWSL games scheduled for this weekend have been called off.
That includes KC NWSL’s scheduled game Saturday against the Houston Dash.
This week, The Athletic published a story detailing allegations of predatory actions by longtime league coach Paul Riley and the league’s flat-footed response to repeated complaints from players.
Riley on Thursday was fired by the North Carolina Courage.
“This week, and much of this season, has been incredibly traumatic for our players and staff, and I take full responsibility for the role I have played,” NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird said in a statement. “I am so sorry for the pain so many are feeling. Recognizing that trauma, we have decided not to take the field this weekend to give everyone some space to reflect.”
One of the players who came forward about Riley’s alleged behavior is former FC Kansas City player Sinead Farrelly, who played for Riley with the Philadelphia Independence and Portland Thorns.
The Athletic’s story also reported that 75% of players in the league make $31,000 per year or less. Unfairly low pay is another ongoing issue that the players have had with the NWSL.
Baird statement continued: “Business as usual isn’t our concern right now. Our entire league has a great deal of healing to do, and our players deserve so much better. We have made this decision in collaboration with our players association and this pause will be the first step as we collectively work to transform the culture of this league, something that is long overdue.”
Reaction this week has been fierce. Current and former women’s soccer stars such as Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and former FC Kansas City’s Becky Sauerbrunn have not minced words about the league’s handling of the matter, especially the lack of support shown to alleged victims.
This story will be updated.
This story was originally published October 1, 2021 10:59 AM.
