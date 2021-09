A KC NWSL fan holds aloft a scarf during player introductions before the team’s first home match (against OL Reign) at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kan. Special to The Star

The Kansas City NWSL team held an early lead on the road Sunday afternoon but lost 2-1 to the Washington Spirit.

KC NWSL forward Darian Jenkins scored in the ninth minute. The Spirit equalized on a penalty kick and scored again shortly after halftime.

This story will be updated.