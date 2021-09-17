KC NWSL soccer club to build $15M training facility in Riverside. It opens in 2022

A rendering of what KC NWSL’s new $15 million training facility in Riverside, Mo., will look like upon completion next year. Credit: KC NWSL

Kansas City’s women’s pro soccer team is deepening its roots, announcing on Friday its intent to build a $15 million training facility just north of the river. The new development, located in Riverside, targets completion in 2022.

The state-of-the-art venue will be funded exclusively by members of the team’s ownership group, club officials said. It will be located just off Interstate 635 and Horizons Parkway.

“The training facility gives a tangible sign of the three driving forces for our club: our players, our community and our passion to create the future of women’s sports,” KC NWSL co-owner Angie Long said. “Our team will spend more time together here than anywhere, so it’s thrilling for us to bring it to life so quickly.”

The National Women’s Soccer League club is in the midst of its first season in Kansas City after relocating from Salt Lake City, Utah.

The 17,000-square-foot facility will include two grass fields, a world-class locker room, weight room and cardio rooms, plus multiple outdoor spaces and spaces for gathering.

Once operational, the complex will also house the organization’s front-office activities.

“We are grateful to (Riverside) Mayor Kathy Rose, the Board of Aldermen and the entire city staff,” KC co-owner Chris Long said. “From moment one, they have shared our vision for an even brighter tomorrow and an appreciation for the way our team can connect the broader KC community.”

Architecture and interior design firm Generator Studio and commercial general contractor Monarch Build will be the organization’s primary design and constructions partners for the project. Both companies are based in Kansas City.

The location for the training facility was chosen because ownership believes it reflects KC NWSL’s connection to the history and attributes that have shaped the KC metro.

The facility will look out upon the Kansas City skyline.

“We’ve had many successes over the past 10 years, but this is certainly a crowning achievement,” Rose said.

“These owners, this team and this project will be a wonderful addition to Riverside. I am so excited to work with Angie, (co-owner) Brittany (Matthews) and Chris to help their team be a great success and model for young women everywhere.”