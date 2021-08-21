KC NWSL gets blanked 4-0 in another meeting with the North Carolina Courage

Amy Rodriguez, traded to the NC Courage last week for three players, had one final community appearance to make this week before jetting off to North Carolina. Special to The Kansas City Star

Three players for Kansas City NWSL called North Carolina home less than a month ago. And for the first time since that trio was traded to Kansas City from the North Carolina Courage, all three got the chance, on Saturday night, to start at their old stadium.

But it wasn’t the return all three would have wanted, as goalkeeper Katelyn Rowland and forwards Hailie Mace and Kristen Hamilton all started for KC in a 4-0 loss at North Carolina’s Sahlen’s Stadium.

The loss is the worst for Kansas City this season.

“Specific moments, lapses, killed us. We’re playing against one of the best teams, certainly one of the most dynamic teams in this league,” KC head coach Huw Williams said. “They won 4-0, but I’m sure that score flattered them or not.”

Goals from Lynn Williams, Jessica McDonald, Meredith Speck and former Kansas City captain Amy Rodriguez condemned KC to its 10th loss of the season. North Carolina’s Havana Solaun was also sent off in the 75th minute after picking up two yellow cards.

It was a game that was once again characterized by Kansas City finding itself in good positions but failing to convert. Inversely, North Carolina proved lethal when given the opportunity, scoring its four goals on seven shots on target.

Following on the first win in franchise history last weekend, Kansas City head coach Huw Williams opted to stick with a midfield diamond in a 4-4-2 formation, with Hamilton and Mace up top and rookie Addie McCain in the No. 10 role.

The trio worked well from a creative sense, carving North Carolina open early after a through ball from Mace to McCain allowed the latter to slide a chance across the goalmouth that Hamilton was narrowly beaten to.

It was a sign of things to come for KC, which finished the game goalless despite taking 26 shots.

Mace was a large reason for that high number of shots, taking six shots in her 68 minutes on the field. But she only managed to get one on target, firing several shots high and wide as well as missing a golden opportunity in the 51st minute off a cross from Hamilton.

“We’re definitely creating the chances like we did today,” Williams said. “We’ll keep on working, put our heads down as a coaching staff, and finding those right patterns that will work for us. We’ve got players that will definitely be determined to get it right as well.”

Where Kansas City was missing chances, North Carolina was putting them away.

The first came in the 12th minute from Williams, who was playing in her first game for the Courage since returning from the Tokyo Olympics.

Williams received a deep cross from teammate Carson Pickett, finding enough time and space in between Kansas City’s defenders to take a touch, turn to face goal and slide the ball past Rowland.

The lead was doubled nine minutes later off another Pickett cross, this time from a corner that found the head of McDonald. All the 33-year-old forward had to do was redirect the strong cross toward the goal to become the fourth player and second American in NWSL history to score 50 goals.

Insult was added to injury when Rodriguez put the game to bed in the second half.

While Hamilton and Mace were struggling to find the net at one end of the field, Rodriguez, the player who went to the Courage in the trade, scored her second goal in as many games, making it 3-0.

All three goals came from crosses or a pass from wide positions into the Kansas City box. For Williams’ and Rodriguez’s goals it was a case of Kansas City defenders just not keeping tight to their marks in the box.

“Three of their goals were literally crosses in the box and us losing marks, two of them were on me,” defender Kristen Edmonds said. “I definitely need to do a better job about that, but that’s something that we definitely need to get better at and definitely need to work on.”

The Courage were relegated to 10 players in the final 10 minutes after Solaun’s sending off, allowing KC to dominate the final stretch of the game.

Forward Mariana Larroquette replaced defender Elizabeth Ball to offer another attacking threat for KC.

Defender Mallory Weber clanged a shot from distance off the crossbar and Hamilton had a header tipped narrowly wide by Courage goalkeeper Casey Murphy, but the visitors were unable to find the breakthrough.

“I don’t think it was like we needed to change a lot. I think from the start we created great chances, we just need to put them away,” midfielder Katie Bowen said. “We did need to score a lot to win the game, but I don’t think we needed to change a whole lot to keep creating those chances.”

Instead, North Carolina added a final goal in stoppage time when Speck ran onto a long ball, beat Rowland at the halfway line after the goalkeeper had come running out of her box, and passed the ball into an open net.