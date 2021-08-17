Kansas City NWSL makes blockbuster trade for star goalkeeper. She’s a Kansas native

Portland’s Adrianna Franch makes a save in the second half. Reign FC played the Portland Thorns in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Kansas City NWSL has acquired Portland Thorns goalkeeper Adrianna Franch in exchange for goalkeeper Abby Smith and $150,000 in allocation money.

The trade is another blockbuster move for the Kansas City women’s pro soccer club, which has made its share of big deals in this, its inaugural season.

Franch, 30, has been an integral part of the Thorns since 2016. She was selected to the league’s 2018 NWSL Best XI and was NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year in 2017 and 2018.

Franch has played seven games for the Thorns in 2021, conceding six goals and making 16 saves. But she recently lost her starting spot to 25-year-old Bella Bixby, who looks primed to hold onto the job despite Portland’s deep goalkeeper pool.

Franch played on the U.S. Women’s National Team that recently won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. She started in the bronze-medal game, helping the U.S. to a 4-3 win over Australia.

The move to Kansas City a homecoming for Franch, who hails from Salina, Kansas, and attended Salina South High School.

But it’s also a curious one for KC, who recently acquired goalkeeper Katelyn Rowland from the North Carolina Courage. Rowland has played two full games for KC but will now face stiff competition from Franch, who could become a cornerstone here for years to come.

Smith, sent to Portland in Tuesday’s trade to acquire Franch, played in KC’s 1-0 victory over the Tacoma, Washington-based OL Reign.