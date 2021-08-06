KC NWSL’s Desiree Scott makes history as Canada wins first women’s soccer gold medal

Canada’s Desiree Scott, right, and Sweden’s Kosovare Asllani battle for the ball during the women’s final soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) AP

Canada won its first gold medal in women’s soccer Friday, and the team did it in the most dramatic fashion — in the first Olympic women’s gold medal match to be decided by penalties.

Jessie Fleming, who cemented herself as a Canadian legend, converted an in-game penalty kick for the second match in a row, tying the score at 1-1 in the 67th minute. It remained tied through two periods of extra time and went to a penalty shootout that could only be described as chaotic.

KC NWSL midfielder Desiree Scott and Canadian national team veterans Christine Sinclair and Sophie Schmidt stood on the podium for bronze medals at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Games. In Tokyo on Friday, they made history winning Canada’s first gold medal in women’s soccer.

“I honestly cannot believe what just happened,” Sinclair said after the win. “Such an honor to be part of this group. It’s such a special group.”

In the shootout, Fleming started off by confidently sending her shot home to give Canada a 1-0 lead after Kosovare Asllani nailed the post. Canada failed to convert their next three penalties, two of them saved by Hedvig Lindhal and Vanessa Gilles hitting the crossbar.

With the score 2-1 going into the fifth round, it was Sweden’s game to lose. Caroline Seger stepped up to the penalty spot and in a shocking moment, skyrocketed her shot, which allowed Deanne Rose to send hers calmly into the upper 90.

In the first pair of sudden-death kicks, Stephanie Labbé denied Jonna Andersson a chance to get ahead and 20-year-old Julia Grosso’s strike was too powerful for Lindhal’s one-handed attempt, clinching the gold for Canada.

“The more moments you get, the bigger the belief and and I think tonight’s gold medal winner epitomizes this group,” Canada head coach Bev Priestman said. “They fought to the very, very end. They weren’t willing to let that slip and that’s a testament to all the players. “

The emotions were through the roof for the Canadians, especially for veterans Sinclair and Scott. In the medal ceremony, it was Sinclair who placed the gold medal around Scott’s neck.

Both of the Canadian legends were subbed off the pitch, leaving the game in the hands of the next generation. It was still a tie game when Sinclair was subbed off in the 86th minute and she got emotional handing off the captain’s armband to Scott, who she gave a hug before walking off. Scott came off in the final minute of extra time.

“It hasn’t sunk in, but I feel massively privileged to be part of this moment in history in Canadian soccer,” Priestman said. “I think there’s a lot of people that have come before and players and just feel really privileged and really, really happy for the players. They absolutely deserve it. It’s been a long time coming.”

Sweden controlled the game in the first half, though Canada had breakthroughs and created some very good chances.

But halftime may have been the Canadians saving grace. Stina Blackstenius gave Sweden the lead in the 35th minute with a one-touch shot that nutmegged Gilles and just slid past Labbé, who had an incredible game in goal. The last 10 minutes of the first half was wave after wave of Swedish attacks.

Canada came out in the second half with a couple substitutions. Adriana Leon and Grosso came on for Janine Beckie and Quinn in attempts to push forward and equalize, which eventually came off a penalty kick when Sinclair was fouled from behind in the box.

Scott put her world class defensive skills on display yet again, perhaps most poignantly in the 72nd minute. She made a recovery run into the box and executed a slide tackle that blocked a deep cross that very well could have put Sweden up 2-1 late in the game.

Both teams had their fair share of quality opportunities to take the lead in the second half and Lina Hurtig sent two headers just wide of the post, yelling inn frustration after both missed the mark. There was another chance for Sweden that spent what felt like an hour bouncing around the box and was kept out by sheer Canadian willpower.

It was a historic day in many ways for the team, not least of all Quinn, who became the first openly transgender and/or nonbinary athlete to win a medal at the Olympics.

Priestman won her first major tournament at the helm of Canada women’s senior national team, against all odds — they were ranked at No. 8 in the FIFA rankings going into the Olympics and faced an undefeated Swedish squad who had been nothing but dominant all tournament.

Sinclair said since Priestman took over, she has changed the attitude of the team.

“Bev has instilled this sense of belief, this sense of competence, the sense of bravery that we hadn’t seen before,” Sinclair said.

It may have been the last Olympics or major tournament for Sinclair and Scott. Sinclair has amassed 303 caps for the senior women’s international team and her 187 goals are the most ever by a player of any gender. Scott has started in 151 of 167 appearances for team Canada, Tokyo being her third Olympics.

“I’m not making any decision out of joy or sadness, depending on how this tournament went,” Sinclair said when asked about retiring. “I’ve never done that in my career, it’s not how I make decisions. I mean, there’s a World Cup out there.”

Canada fielded a team that won a gold medal without having a professional league in the country, forcing their players to find clubs abroad — several of them, such as Scott and Sinclair, play in the NWSL.

“I hope that we’ll see some investment in the women’s game,” Sinclair said. “I think it’s time that Canada gets a professional league or some professional teams. If a gold medal and three Olympic medals doesn’t do that, nothing will — so I think it’s time for Canada to step up.”