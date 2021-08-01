KC NWSL loses 2-0 on the road, but may finally have consistent starting back line

KC NWSL defender Kiki Pickett. isiphotos.com

It’s been an unpredictable season for Kansas City NWSL’s back line, to say the least.

The first-year team hasn’t fielded the same starting back four for more than two games in a row. The last two games have seen Mallory Weber, Rachel Corsie, Kristen Edmonds and Kiki Pickett start, and it looks like that lineup might be there to stay. Despite the 2-0 loss Sunday afternoon at Portland, the game against the Thorns felt much closer.

There were moments of clear disorganization on the back line for KC NWSL, but with so much turnover, it would be a lot to expect flawless communication between the back four and goalkeeper. To their credit, they also had many more moments where they looked like the strongest back four Kansas City has fielded all season, and the adjustment of Edmonds to center back has been a solid change.

Their two staples all season have been Corsie, who’s started all but one game, and Edmonds, who has started 12 — two in a row at center back. Eight other players have made appearances, but with Pickett healthy and Weber signing a two-year extension, there might finally be a consistent starting back line going forward.

Plus, four different goalkeepers have started throughout the year. Katelyn Rowland made her first start for Kansas City on Sunday, and had an excellent game. She had a bit of bad luck with an early own goal that was deflected off Edmonds. The second goal was deflected in by Portland’s Marissa Everett from just yards away off a ball whipped into the box by Sophia Smith.

She made key difficult saves that held the No. 1 team in the league to two goals. She was also solid with the ball at her feet and played well with the back line, especially given that she’s been playing with them for barely over a week after being traded to Kansas City on July 22.

The fact that Kansas City was shut out for the eighth time this season was purely due to Portland goalkeeper Bella Bixby, who made an unbelievable one-handed diving save at the beginning of the match. She was tested by consistent attacks in the first half by Kansas City, who had 11 shots, two on goal.

Kristen Hamilton and Hailie Mace both started up top for Kansas City and were incredibly dynamic, creating several quality chances. Their high press and Hamilton’s ability to stretch the Portland back line made Kansas City look like a new offense. That energy was largely missing in the second half, though Kansas City was able to stave off Portland’s attacks and keep it 2-0 on the road.

Kansas City is on the road again in Louisville on Aug. 8, their second of six games this month.