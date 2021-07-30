Why soccer star Amy Rodriguez made a final swing through KC before joining NC Courage

Kansas City National Women’s Soccer League captain Amy Rodriguez reacts after nearly scoring in the first half against the OL Reign on May 3, 2021 at Legends Field. KC NWSL lost 2-1 on an 84th minute goal. Special to The Kansas City Star

As a soccer legend tied to Kansas City for years, now-former KC NWSL forward Amy Rodriguez had one more gift for the KC community before leaving for North Carolina and her new job with the NC Courage.

Rodriguez, traded to the North Carolina club last week for three Courage players, joined the DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation’s Sports Matter Giving Truck for a Tuesday evening stop on the organization’s #LetHerPlayTour. Throughout the month of July, the Sports Matter Giving Truck has been handing out 15,000 gifts of sports equipment to young female athletes across America.

Along with giving away gear, Rodriguez helped unveil a new mini-pitch at Budd Park, made possible through the foundation’s partnership with U.S. Soccer. After a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Rodriguez took a turn playing on the small field with some girls soccer players from the Mattie Rhodes Center.

“If you know me, I am not only a soccer player, but I am a mom and a person who loves to give back to the community,” Rodriguez said. “It just warms my heart, really, because seeing the girls out there working hard, having fun, playing in a beautiful, safe, fun environment ...

“It’s just it’s just so amazing to see these girls have this kind of access to a wonderful mini-pitch, and hopefully they can share and enjoy lots of memories here.”

Rodriguez and fellow athletic stars Sam Mewis, Sabrina Ionescu, Elena Delle Donne, Swin Cash and Arike Ogunbowale have been promoting the tour’s goal of celebrating girls and women in sports.

By age 14, studies show, girls are dropping out of sports at twice the rate of boys. Lack of playing opportunities is one key reason. Social stigma, cost and a lack of positive role models are contributing factors. The #LetHerPlayTour seeks to curtail this exodus through appearances like the one Rodriguez made in Kansas City earlier this week, as well as exclusive partnerships with girls’ sports programs in under-resourced communities.

“It is crucial that we embrace the power of women and girls in sports, both as a company and as a foundation,” said Aimee Watters, executive director of the DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation. “Especially as we turn a corner on the pandemic, we are thrilled to see girls returning to the sports they love this summer.”

Rodriguez’s final community event in Kansas City was bittersweet. Since being traded to the Courage, she said, she’s done some reflecting on what the KC community means to her.

“I have such a fond place in my heart for KC and I love the community, the fans, the people, the youth, the soccer fans — they’re just so special to me,” she said. “I do wish I could spend more time here and enjoy my last bit of playing years here, but unfortunately, with trades, that’s just what happens.

“But I couldn’t speak higher of the community here, the sports community, the youth ... everyone is just so positive and wants to work hard. I am blessed to be a part of this and have this be part of my journey.”

Weber signs extension with KC

Veteran Mallory Weber has signed a contract extension with KC NWSL through the 2023 season. Financial terms of the extension were not disclosed. A Michigan native, Weber, 27, has played as a defender, midfielder and forward for KC NWSL this season.