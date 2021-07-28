Kansas City NWSL releases Nicole Barnhart, makes adjustments for roster limits

KC NWSL goalkeeper Nicole Barnhart stretches out in vain against a goal by the Houston Dash Monday night at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan. Special to The Star

Kansas City’s National Women’s Soccer League team has released veteran goalkeeper Nicole Barnhart.

The move comes as Kansas City looks to make space on its 28-player roster after adding three new players last week in a trade that sent Amy Rodriguez to the NC Courage.

The decision to release Barnhart means KC will be at the 28-player limit once defender Taylor Leach returns from the 45-day injury list.

“It was the hardest choice. It was really hard,” KC coach Huw Williams told The Star. “It’s just unfortunate that the timing was right, in my opinion.

“Barnie can still contribute in this league. But where we are as a team is we have to evaluate players that we think can do well now and in the future.”

Barnhart was one of four goalkeepers on the squad after the addition of Katelyn Rowland through the North Carolina trade. Barnhart, who turns 40 later this year, is 12 years older than fellow KC keeper Abby Smith.

“Based on where we’re at and our process in getting to where we need to get to, she was just not the right player right now for us,” Williams said. “We have to evaluate the younger players while at the same time being cognizant of winning today too.”

Williams said that he did not see Barnhart being part of the squad for the 2022 season — the decision to release her now simply expediting that process.

Barnhart played in six games for Kansas City this season, starting in five, and contributed to one clean sheet and three ties. Between international and domestic competition, she’s made more than 200 pro appearances during a career that began in 2006 with the California Storm of the Women’s Premier Soccer League.

She also enjoyed a four-year career at Stanford and still holds the Stanford women’s record for lowest career goals-against average (0.41).

Barnhart arrived in Kansas City in 2013 during FCKC’s inaugural NWSL season. She became an integral part of KC’s former NWSL team that won two league championships in 2014 and 2015. She was NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year in 2013.

“We see her as a family friend, not just a Huw friend,” Williams said. “But also to Kansas City, she comes back to Kansas City every offseason, she sees this as a second home for herself. Unbelievable impact to our championship teams.”