Kansas City NWSL plays to a tie against the Courage and familiar face in Rodriguez

Kansas City National Women’s Soccer League forward Darian Jenkins attempts to fend off former KC NWSL captain Amy Rodriguez, now playing for the North Carolina Courage, in Friday night’s match at Legends Field. Special to The Star

It looked like it was going to be the same old story 30 minutes into Kansas City NWSL’s match against the North Carolina Courage on Friday night.

Goalkeeper Carly Nelson, making her professional debut, had come out to punch a shallow cross but botched the execution, dropping the ball to the feet of Courage midfielder Taylor Smith.

Smith took one touch in rounding KC’s Mallory Weber and had a wide-open goal to shoot at. Taking her time, she fired a curler toward goal and out of the reach of the scrambling Smith.

Already preparing to wheel away in celebration, KC defender Kristen Edmonds sprinted behind her goalkeeper and blocked the shot off the line and kept the game scoreless. It was a vital defensive play that helped Kansas City earn a point at Legends Field in a 0-0 draw.

Thursday morning, Kansas City traded away captain and franchise cornerstone Amy Rodriguez to the Courage with three North Carolina players heading the other way.

Just 36 hours later, three of the four players involved in the trade were on the field playing against their former clubs.

For Kansas City, forward Kristen Hamilton made her first start for the club at center forward, filling the hole left by Rodriguez. Midfielder Hailie Mace made an appearance as a 63rd-minute substitute.

On the other side of the field, playing on the field she once called home, Rodriguez suited up for the Courage as their starting center forward.

The game offered little in the way of clear-cut opportunities, with Smith’s opportunity on the half-hour mark clear of the bunch.

Minutes before Edmonds’ heroics, Darian Jenkins created Kansas City’s best opportunity of the game on a solo effort that saw her cut inside from the left and fire toward the far right corner. Stretching across her goal, Courage goalkeeper Casey Murphy pushed the effort just wide of the post.

Mace also had an opportunity in the 85th minute to open her KC goal-scoring account, but her shot was deflected wide.

Kansas City did manage to create the better of the chances through the game, outlined by its 15-7 advantage in shots taken.

The ball movement across the front line was active and could be attributed to Hamilton’s ability to find the open spaces and play quick passes back out to advance the attack.

Rodriguez had her own quiet debut for North Carolina.

Already dealing with a shortage of players due to the Olympics, the Courage also had four players ruled out due to league protocols. They listed only four of a possible eight substitutes on the bench, forcing head coach Paul Riley’s hand on starting his new forward.

[NEWS] North Carolina Courage Releases Statement on Positive COVID-19 Test Results@NWSL 2021 Medical Protocols: https://t.co/NPXORfSUys pic.twitter.com/LQVhK0e2pK — NC Courage (@TheNCCourage) July 23, 2021

Chasing a loose ball, Rodriguez lost the foot race with Edmonds and ended up pushing her into Nelson, who had rushed out to collect the ball.

Edmonds stayed down for a couple of minutes but eventually got back on her feet and received a friendly hug from her old teammate. But Rodriguez was still tallied for a yellow card.

The tie is Kansas City’s fourth of the season and second in the last three games.