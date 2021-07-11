Kansas City NWSL women’s soccer team loses road game to Bethany Balcer-led OL Reign

Bethany Balcer works against Mallory Weber in the first half. Reign FC played Utah Royals FC in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Just when it looked like KC NWSL was starting to hit its stride Sunday evening, the first-year women’s pro soccer team fell back into old habits and lost 2-0 at the OL Reign.

The players from Kansas City (0-7-3) started off slow in Tacoma, Washington, and it cost them an opportunity to take home points against another team at the bottom of the league standings. KC had been aggressive from the opening whistle in recent games, but that early energy was largely missing Sunday.

OL Reign forward Bethany Balcer had the first multi-goal game of her young career. The first goal came off a goalkeeping mistake from KC veteran Nicole Barnhart — after receiving a back pass, Barnhart made a slow rolling pass to center back Kate Del Fava, who was facing the goal. Balcer came blazing in to intercept and hit it one time just three minutes in.

Balcer struck again in the 29th minute. Tziarra King slotted Sofia Huerta behind KC’s back line and crossed the ball for Balcer’s perfectly timed run. Balcer’s header made it 2-0.

It was the first win for Sam Laity, interim coach of the OL Reign (3-5-1).

KC came out in the second half looking much more competitive, on the front foot and pushing the ball up the field. And a few quality chances resulted, including a counter-attack that started with defender Kiki Pickett intercepting a pass and ended with forward Jéssica Silva sending a ball across the box ... with no one there to clean it up.

Shortly after that, Silva went flying down the field for a ball and was taken out by OL goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi — known for aggressive play off her line — just outside the box. Bouhaddi was handed a red card, and Kristin Edmonds was inches away from scoring off the ensuing free kick, which bounced off the post.

Lo’eau LaBonta was all over the rebound but misfired.

Barnhart, who struggled with the ball at her feet during the first 45 minutes, came up big after a shaky start. She made an excellent kick-save in the 38th minute to preserve hopes of a comeback.

KC returns to Legends Field for a July 23 game against the NC Courage.