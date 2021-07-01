Three former Missouri Tiger soccer players are making names for themselves in NWSL

Former Missouri soccer coach Bryan Blitz Missouri Athletics

The growth of women’s soccer in the United States coincided pretty heavily with former Missouri soccer coach Bryan Blitz’s career.

The recently retired Blitz is, until new hire Stefanie Golan coaches her first game this fall, the only leader the Tigers soccer team has ever had. When MU kickstarted its soccer program in 1996 (hiring Blitz as its first head coach), the U.S., despite winning Olympic gold that summer in Atlanta and the first Women’s World Cup five years earlier in China, didn’t have an elite professional women’s league.

The country barely had one at all — the semi-professional United Soccer League W-League — and the college level was often the best competition a talented player could find. Blitz wanted professional opportunities for his players in those early years. In America, they mostly never came.

“When (players) graduated, they had no place to go,” Blitz said. “And the only place to go — barely — was looking up to Europe. So here we have the state of women’s soccer or football, the U.S. is the best, and it doesn’t have a pro league. ... At that point, we had good players, (and) I’d have to send kids over to Germany and England and Sweden and Denmark. And so there was no place for them to play (here).”

As much as there was little opportunity for professional women’s soccer in the U.S. 25 years ago, there’s as much of it as ever now.

The 10-team National Women’s Soccer League, formed in 2012, has quickly established itself over the course of less than a decade as possibly the premier women’s soccer league in the world, only rivaled in overall quality by the Women’s Super League in England. But with 22-24 players on each senior roster, that means only 220-240 spots are up for grabs — a cutthroat number that leaves many talented players on the outside looking in.

Still, three Missouri alums have found their way into the party this year. NJ/NY Gotham FC defender Domi Richardson (a 2013 MU alum) has been around the longest, with 47 appearances made for the club and two career goals to her name, her latest came Saturday in a match against OL Reign.

Richardson remarked that Blitz was critical in getting her to the point she is now, and two still communicate every so often. When the going gets tough, she points back to lessons learned in Columbia.

“His DNA of the team is to be hard-working, like you’re a blue-collar team,” Richardson said. “So even like when you’re struggling with your technical ability, or you feel like you’re just having an off day, what you can control is how hard you’re working, if you’re helping back defensively or you’re putting in tackles or things like that. The mentality that Bryan instilled in me in my four years there has really stuck with me.”

Chicago Red Stars forward Sarah Luebbert’s situation was a bit different. The Jefferson City native and 2019 grad made her NWSL debut a year ago Thursday in the 2020 Challenge Cup, of which NWSL was the first professional league in America to resume play following shutdowns induced by COVID-19.

Referring to Richardson as a “mentor,” Luebbert credited her with helping to make the jump from college to professional easier. Pace of play was the main thing that was noticeable as a difference between MU and the NWSL, and things didn’t get any easier in the “bubble” in Utah.

“The girls coming in last year had a kind of month-long tryout,” Luebbert said. “I would say where it first really picked up to the point where I was a bit overwhelmed was when we got to the Challenge Cup in Utah. The training, just having games around the corner, everyone just stepped up. I don’t know what it was, but it was just even faster, even more competitive and more physical than when we were preparing for the Challenge Cup back in Illinois.”

Intermittently finding herself in and out of the Red Stars’ squad, Luebbert has made 11 appearances with one goal for Chicago since debuting. No matter how many minutes she’s getting or who she suits up with, however, she knows there’s at least one person in the league that she can rely on.

“I remember in the Challenge Cup (that) I didn’t know a lot of people, I was still kind of getting to know all the girls on my team,” Luebbert said. “And a lot of people had all these different friends on different teams and everything, and I always made sure to look out for Domi because I’m like, ‘I have a friend here, too.’ Whenever I see her, I get excited.”

Another friend of Luebbert’s just joined the league as well. And she has done so with the league’s newest team — Kansas City NWSL.

Defender Allie Hess — a 2017 MU alum, Kearney High grad and volunteer assistant coach at UMKC — made her NWSL (team and league) debut June 6, playing seven minutes off the bench in a 1-0 defeat to the Houston Dash at Legends Field.

Hess didn’t jump into the pro game immediately, instead opting to coach while working on her master’s degree at UMKC. But when the Utah Royals’ assets were bought and moved to KC — returning pro women’s soccer to the city for the first time since the FC Kansas City days ended in 2017 — she got an invite to KC’s preseason camp and was eventually able to work her way into a competitive match.

“I know I’m like considered an older rookie,” Hess said. “I’ve been away for a little bit … it felt like playing catch-up just trying to get my feet wet on the ball. But I think I’m starting to adjust more. I would say I’ve always been a pretty technical player, so thankfully I had that coming into this opportunity.”

It’s not that the talent to go pro wasn’t more prevalent in Columbia when he was coach of the Tigers, Blitz said. Talented players sometimes want to be done with the game after college, and that’s OK.

It’s also impossible to tell early on who will have long careers in the sport and who won’t, Blitz said. But he said he’s tried to be a helpful resource however he can, whether that’s during their college careers or after.

“We’ve had kids that are awesome, but when they get to that point when they get drafted, they make that choice like, ‘You know what, I want to be a doctor so bad,’” Blitz said. “... And sometimes it’s about the fit. It’s got to be I always feel like the right coaching staff for that person’s talent. I never know until I know.”

But for the women’s college soccer talent that wants to go on to play professionally, the trajectory of the game in America is going nowhere but up.

Two clubs, Los Angeles-based Angel City FC and an unnamed San Diego franchise, will join the NWSL in 2022, while a revival of the USL W League (no hyphen this time) is expected to begin play next summer with an inaugural slate of 30 teams.

Topeka and Lawrence-based Kaw Valley FC, whose men’s team play in USL League Two, has already been announced as one of the founding members of the W League, meaning this time next summer will feature two levels of professional women’s soccer in the Kansas City area.

No matter where the three former Tigers end up across the next few years, they’ll always be connected through Blitz, the NWSL and the game itself. And as the game expands in the U.S., there could be more former Tigers picking the pro path to join them.

“(Blitz) is a Mizzou legend,” Luebbert said. “He started the program, and I’m really excited to see what he does next and I think he’s excited, too. I’m just really thankful for everything he’s done for me, because I wouldn’t be here at this point in my life if it weren’t for him.”