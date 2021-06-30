How does KC’s new women’s soccer team deal with the losing? Play hard, practice harder

Kansas City NWSL’s Amy Rodriguez found herself surrounded by Orlando defenders while trying to score during the first period of Wednesday’s game at Legends Field. rsugg@kcstar.com

Bouncing onto the field with a spring to her step, Lo LaBonta shouted a message to her teammates as she entered the fenced-off practice field at Swope Soccer Village:

“Positive vibes only past the line!”

Positive vibes are what is keeping Kansas City NWSL afloat right now, with the team on a 12-game winless streak and without a win through eight regular-season games.

The players and coaching staff certainly aren’t happy — touted rookie Victoria Pickett called the situation “disappointing” — but their mood is far from downtrodden. Standing next to the sideline Tuesday afternoon, rain lashing down, Pickett indicated the team is determined to figure things out.

“We’re still rallying behind one another,” she said.

Perhaps that’s owing to the culture of family surrounding the club. It’s not manufactured or forced by the coaching staff; rather, it’s come naturally, with the payers’ living arrangements playing a role.

Aside from Sydney Miramontez and LaBonta, all of KC’s players live in the same apartment complex. They’re teammates, roommates and neighbors.

“It’s kind of similar to that college feel,” Pickett said. “If I’m a little bored, what can I do right now? I’ll head over to Maddie Nolf’s right now and chill for a little bit. So it’s definitely nice having my teammates, and more importantly friends and people I can rely on, just to chat with and hang out with.”

Favorite activities include cornhole, at which Gaby Vincent excels, according to Pickett, and ping-pong, which Mariana Larroquette has dominated. The squad also hangs out by the pool, barbecues and watches soccer games together.

But it’s not just fun and games away from the field. Ahead of the squad’s recent home game against the Washington Spirit, the team held a meeting, and players reminded each other what’s expected of them.

Going all-out in practice made that list.

“I think sometimes we’re a little complacent at practice, like we’re just like, ‘That was a fine practice; that was good.’ Well, good is not great.” Pickett said. “So it’s like, how can I tell my fellow midfielders, my fellow teammates and everything, what I would like to see from them?”

KC coach Huw Williams and his staff are taking a different approach, meeting individually with players and updating them on their Individual Development Plans (IDP) and Key Performance Indicators (KPI) — tools intended to guide their progression.

For example, unsigned center back Lucy Parker’s IDP is to eventually play for the England national team. Pickett’s current KPI is to take two shots in a game — she has achieved that once so far, against the Portland Thorns on June 20.

The idea is to create goals and challenges that are obtainable but require effort to achieve.

“If it’s too easy, pfft, alright,” Williams said. “If it’s too hard, how can you motivate yourself to something — like, ‘I’ll never get to that.’”

Williams and his assistants will also join in on the fun occasionally. For Fourth of July weekend, for instance, Williams is bringing everyone over to his house for a night of games and socializing.

First up, however, is a Friday night game at NJ/NY Gotham FC: another chance to record that elusive first league victory.

“I’d be lying if I said (morale) was at an all-time high, because it’s obviously not,” Pickett said. “But I think we’re on the right track, and I think our game against Gotham will be good.

“I’m feeling confident that we’re going to come out with a win.”