Here’s a look at KC NWSL’s road uniforms for club’s inaugural women’s pro soccer season

Kansas City NWSL unveiled its uniforms for its inaugural season on Thursday. The team opens the 2021 season with a Challenge Cup match in Portland Friday. Amy Kontras/isiphotos.com

With less than 36 hours until Kansas City NWSL’s 2021 Challenge Cup opener at Portland, the team unveiled its inaugural road jersey Thursday afternoon.

The away kit features a white jersey with faint slanted stripes, white shorts and teal socks.

A home jersey will be released ahead of the regular season. The regular season begins May 15.

The main sponsorship on the front of the jersey is asset management firm Palmer Square, which was founded in 2009 by KC NWSL co-owner Chris Long.

“The trajectory and platform of KC NWSL and the entire league are powerful ways for us to tell the story of Palmer Square and the innovative approach we bring to our global client base,” Long said.

“There is so much commonality between the platforms; in particular, we have a brand that stands for the community and promotes women and inclusion and we are excited to further invest in a substantial way.”

Along with unveiling Palmer Square as the main kit sponsor, the club has also collaborated with Variety KC as its first community partner. Variety KC provides children with developmental disabilities the adaptive equipment and opportunities needed for activity and inclusion.

Club and Variety KC officials said 10% of all partnership revenue will be given back to the Kansas City community.

“Variety is so honored to be selected as KC NWSL’s first community partner. They truly understand the importance of supporting underserved youth populations,” said Variety KC chief inclusion officer Deborah Wiebrecht.

“Variety KC would not be able to serve Variety kids and families without the support of amazing Kansas City organizations such as Palmer Square,” Wiebrecht continued. “Thank you for joining our #InclusionRevolution and helping us to create the most welcoming and inclusive community in the nation.”

All jerseys worn throughout the 2021 Challenge Cup — the game at Portland Friday night is KC NWSL’s first — will be signed and auctioned off to benefit Variety KC.

The jerseys will not be made available for retail sales.

Information regarding the jersey auction will be made available prior to Kansas City’s home debut against the Houston Dash on April 26, club officials said.