KC’s new NWSL team adds to midfield wealth with trade for Canadian from Orlando Pride

Canadian midfielder Jordyn Listro enjoyed a stellar collegiate career but has yet to make a huge impact on the professional level. She’ll get that chance in KC after being traded Tuesday from the Orlando. NWSL photo

Kansas City NWSL added another midfielder to its ranks Tuesday, acquiring 25-year-old Canadian midfielder Jordyn Listro from the Orlando Pride.

Kansas City is sending a conditional 2022 third-round pick to Orlando in exchange. That could change to a second-round pick in 2022 or 2023 if undisclosed performance conditions are met.

“We were very impressed with her when we played Orlando earlier this preseason,” KC coach Huw Williams said. “Jordyn plays with an aggressive mentality, and we think she is a young player on the rise.”

The move could be a big one for Listro, who enjoyed a stellar collegiate career but has yet to make a huge impact on the professional level.

She was a four-year starter in college for South Florida, racking up a program-record 82 appearances for the Bulls. Her senior year she was named to the All-American Athletic Conference second team.

She went undrafted in the 2017 NWSL Draft and signed with UDG Tenerife of the Spanish Primera Division. She made five appearances for Tenerife before returning to Canada for personal reasons.

Having majored in health sciences at South Florida, Listro began a career as a medical sales representative but returned to pro soccer in 2020 with Orlando.

She was one of seven players Orlando brought in on short-term contracts for the 2020 Fall Series after the Pride had sent 11 players on loan overseas to get regular playing time. She started in three of the four Fall Series matches in which Orlando competed, recording 262 minutes.

Listro signed a one-year deal with Orlando with an option for an additional season before KC snapped her up.

Internationally, Listro made her Canada Women’s National Team debut in the 2021 SheBelieves Cup, playing 61 minutes in Canada’s 1-0 victory over Argentina.