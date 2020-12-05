Three years after FCKC folded, the NWSL is nearing a return to Kansas City

FCKC’s Katie Bowen was fouled on this shot by North Carolina’s Abby Erceg at the soccer match between FC Kansas City and the North Carolina Courage at Swope Park Soccer Village in Kansas City, Mo. on July 22, 2017. Special to The Kansas City Star

Kansas City’s absence from the National Women’s Soccer League appears to be short-lived.

The Utah Royals are “nearing the finish line” on a prospective sale to Kansas City-based owners Chris and Angie Long of Palmer Square Capital Management, a source confirmed to The Star. If completed, the Longs plan to return the team to Kansas City.

The sale has not been finalized but “barring anything unforeseen, we expect that to happen and likely happen soon,” a source told The Star.

The Equalizer reported that Utah Royals players were informed Saturday of the impending move, a sign of its imminence.

It’s not yet clear where the franchise would play its matches.

Kansas City had one of the league’s original eight franchises, FC Kansas City, in 2013, and the team played in different locations throughout its five-year stay, during which it won two NWSL championships. But after a change in ownership, the organization folded following the 2017 season, and the team’s players were allocated to Utah. In its last season, FCKC finished last in league attendance at 1,788 while playing at Swope Soccer Village. The Longs were not part of the FCKC ownership.

The latest sale, which would return the team to Kansas City, comes after Utah owner Dell Loy Hanses threatened to stop funding his MLS team, Real Salt Lake, after players publicized support for Black Lives Matter.

Chris Long is the founder, CEO and chairman of Palmer Square, which says it manages more than $12 billion in assets. Angie Long is the chief investment officer at the company.