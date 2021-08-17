U.S. Women’s National Team headed to Kansas City for Carli Lloyd’s soccer farewell tour

USA forward Carli Lloyd (10) slides on the turf after scoring a goal against Jamaica during the first half of their 2021 WNT Summer Series match Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) AP

The U.S. Women’s National Team will play South Korea at Children’s Mercy Park on Oct. 21, sources tell The Star.

The game will be part of Carli Lloyd’s “retirement tour” from the U.S. soccer team.

The 39-year-old forward announced her retirement following the Tokyo Olympics, saying that she’ll play four more games in the fall for the USWNT and finish out the 2021 NWSL season with her team, NJ/NY Gotham FC.

The game will also potentially be a homecoming for Portland Thorns goalkeeper Adrianna Franch, who hails from Salina, Kan. The 30-year-old goalkeeper was part of the USWNT squad that won a bronze medal in Tokyo. Franch played a full 90 minutes in the bronze-medal game, but she’s yet to play in Kansas for the national team.

It’ll be the first time the USWNT has played in Kansas City since a 4-2 victory over Japan in the Tournament of Nations in July 2018.

The USWNT is also set to play an October fixture at Minnesota United’s Allianz Field, according to The Washington Post’s Steven Goff, as well as in FC Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium in September, according to reports from The Cincinnati Inquirer.

The national team is also expected to play in one other city in September.

The match in Kansas City, Kan., will not clash with any Sporting Kansas City games. Sporting KC is scheduled toplay road games at Vancouver and then Seattle on either side of the USWNT fixture.

More details about the upcoming USWNT game are expected to be announced Wednesday morning.