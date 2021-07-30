Soccer
KC-born soccer player assists on clinching goal, sending U.S. team to Gold Cup final
Kansas City-born U.S. Men’s National Team soccer player Nicholas Gioacchini delivered an assist on the game-winning goal in a 1-0 victory over Qatar Thursday, sending the USMNT throught to this weekend’s Concacaf Gold Cup final.
In the 86th minute of the semifinal-round game Thursday at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, Gioacchini, a substitute playing on the left wing, drifted inside and played a one-two pass with midfielder Eryk Williamson. Williamson played the ball back to Gioacchini in Qatar’s 18-yard box and maintained possession for several seconds inside the area as he surveyed what to do.
He dribbled toward space near the Qatari goal line, drawing out a center back who attempted to tackle him. That left a pursuant U.S. striker, Gyasi Zardes, in open space in front of the goal. Gioacchini passed off to Zardes for the go-ahead score.
The play helped send the Americans through to the Gold Cup final, set for 7:30 p.m. Sunday against Mexico at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It’s a rematch of the 2019 Gold Cup final.
