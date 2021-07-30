KC-born soccer player assists on clinching goal, sending U.S. team to Gold Cup final

United States’ Nicholas Gioacchini (8), Reggie Cannon (2), Miles Robinson (12) and others celebrate their team’s 1-0 win against Jamaica in a CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals soccer match, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade) AP

Kansas City-born U.S. Men’s National Team soccer player Nicholas Gioacchini delivered an assist on the game-winning goal in a 1-0 victory over Qatar Thursday, sending the USMNT throught to this weekend’s Concacaf Gold Cup final.

In the 86th minute of the semifinal-round game Thursday at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, Gioacchini, a substitute playing on the left wing, drifted inside and played a one-two pass with midfielder Eryk Williamson. Williamson played the ball back to Gioacchini in Qatar’s 18-yard box and maintained possession for several seconds inside the area as he surveyed what to do.

He dribbled toward space near the Qatari goal line, drawing out a center back who attempted to tackle him. That left a pursuant U.S. striker, Gyasi Zardes, in open space in front of the goal. Gioacchini passed off to Zardes for the go-ahead score.

The play helped send the Americans through to the Gold Cup final, set for 7:30 p.m. Sunday against Mexico at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It’s a rematch of the 2019 Gold Cup final.