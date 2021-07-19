‘Fire in their eyes’: KC Athletics team rallies for coveted U.S. title in girls soccer

It was a very successful weekend for the Kansas City Athletics U15 girls soccer team. The team won the Elite Club National League’s championship match on Monday in Virginia. Photo courtesy Kansas City Athletics Soccer

It was a whirlwind of a weekend for players, coaches and families around the Kansas City Athletics U15 girls soccer team, who are bringing home a national championship won in Richmond, Virginia.

After winning a semifinal match via a penalty-kick shootout Sunday evening, the girls laced up their boots Monday morning for the Elite Club National League title game. The competition was close throughout, and the San Diego Surf took the lead early in the second half.

After going down 1-0, coach Vasil Ristov watched his players’ reactions ... and he said they were anything but discouraged.

“Instead of the girls heads going down, I saw fire in their eyes,” Ristov said. “From there on, we took control of the game.”

With 17 minutes left, the KC Athletics found their equalizer off a set piece — the ball took a few opportunistic bounces through the box and into the back of the net. It only took about 10 more minutes Mary Long, 14, to put the KC Athletics ahead. Her header into the net made it final, 2-1.

“It’s not easy,” Ristov said of trailing 1-0. “Especially the magnitude of the game, you’re in the best league in the country and in the final, so a lot of things can happen. Honestly, this team has so much great talent, the talent is evident.

“But they had so much grit, and for last month, we had this motto … we’ve had this saying that we kind of adopted and we just keep saying before every game: ‘Refuse to lose.’ And they just keep finding ways (to win).”

The ECNL is the highest-level youth soccer league in the U.S. A Kansas City team hadn’t brought home an ECNL title since current KC NWSL coach Huw Williams led a team to a title in 2011.

Long, daughter of KC NWSL owners Angie and Chris Long, is a year younger than most of her teammates and competition. Two months ago, she was still on the roster for the U14 team, but due to some injuries and another player being unavailable she was called up June 1. She played with the U15 team through their group-stage games in Florida, and then in Virginia last weekend for bracket matches.

After going 2-1 in group play in Florida, the team headed to Richmond for the knockout stage. The elimination games were initially scheduled to take place in Florida but were moved because of Hurricane Elsa.

Mary Long said she felt some nerves going into the biggest tournament of her life, but more than anything, she was excited. She was a difference-maker in both games at Virginia, nailing her penalty kick to equalize the semifinal shootout 2-2 after her team had fallen behind 2-0. Goalkeeper Brilynn Mueller made a save after that, and Lilly Reuscher, Aniston Cabantac and Bella Smith also converted penalty kicks to secure a 4-3 win.

Then, Monday morning, Long sent home the game-winner for the championship with just minutes to spare.

“I was just amazed,” she said. “So much joy that we were ahead in the game with so little time left. It was the best feeling ever. ... It’s incredible how far we’ve come, because we were definitely the underdog coming into this game and I think that fueled us even more.”

It was a very successful weekend for the Kansas City Athletics U15 girls soccer team. The team won the Elite Club National League’s championship match on Monday in Virginia. Photo courtesy Kansas City Athletics Soccer

Ristov said when he subbed Long in midway through the first half of the championship game, he told her to “just find a way to put the ball on the back of the net.” And that she did, in thrilling fashion.

“For Mary to be that cool and composed at a year-up event, and especially talking about the semifinal and final, and to score the game-winning goal was amazing,” Ristov said. “The kid is a true competitor. Honestly, it made sense for her to be here and for us to bring her up, because her mentality, it fits perfect with the team and fits perfect with a big stage like this.”

Another game changer for the Athletics was center back Bella Haggerty, who was playing with an injury, Ristov said. She was adamant about playing and was the backbone of the back line in the finale.

Williams, the KC NWSL coach, was involved in this year’s title game, as well, sending a good-luck video featuring five NWSL players to Long and her teammates Sunday night.

“Huw (was) talking for a good two minutes on the team and how proud he was, and how he’s right there with them certainly in spirit, even though he’s not physically in Virginia,” Long’s dad and KC NWSL co-owner Chris Long said. “It was emotional. People were teary. A lot of crying, a lot of excitement. So he was there for sure, even though his physical being wasn’t on the pitch.”

Ristov, who also celebrated a birthday Monday, called the championship trophy the best birthday gift ever. He’s coached the U15 team for a year now and said he can only imagine what the girls are capable of — they’ve already achieved so much.

“It’s been a long time since the championship has been in Kansas City and honestly, there’s no words that can explain that feeling,” he said. “The whistle blows and adrenaline kicks in … It’s the best thing in the world, and for those five, 10 minutes that it soaks in, you’re on top of the world.”

Chris Long said that as a parent, on the sidelines, the title game was nerve-wracking. His girl and her teammates were facing one of the best teams in the country. In his estimation, what played out Monday was a win for the entire KC soccer community.

“We have the best soccer community in the United States, our youth scene is incredibly special with so many great clubs,” he said. “The quality of the coaching, the quality of players, and to see KC Athletics represent the community by bringing home a national championship at the highest levels of youth soccer is something that’s a testament to everybody in KC.

“This is a win for every club, every youth player, in the entire KC community.”