Young U.S. men’s soccer team looks to make name for itself ahead of World Cup qualifiers

U.S. forward Nicholas Gioacchini (right) reacts after scoring a goal against Martinique during the second half of a Gold Cup soccer match at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan., Thursday, July 15, 2021. AP

U.S. men’s soccer will face Canada in its group-stage finale of the Gold Cup in front of a sold out Children’s Mercy Park on Sunday at 4 p.m.

And while both teams have already secured spots in the knockout phase, the U.S. won’t be settling for anything less than a win.

U.S. defender Reggie Cannon said there’s a “special aura” about the Canada game and knows the team from across the border has been on a hot streak going into Sunday’s matchup.

Cannon has missed the first two Gold Cup games due to a hamstring injury but said, in a Zoom press conference Saturday, that he’s back to 100%

“We know this is a very important step in our journey,” Cannon said. “The Gold Cup, obviously, is a huge honor to play in, and everyone here knows that. There’s so many young guys on this roster, they know the importance of this game.”

A young roster indeed, with an average age of 23, but the players have been proving themselves so far, especially in a 6-1 win over Martinique on Thursday night.

“That’s the whole reason why we picked this roster and the reason why it was so important for us to battle test these guys before World Cup qualifying,” said U.S. head coach Gregg Berhalter after the victory over Martinique. “It’s going to be great, really looking forward to it.”

Making it out of the group stage was an expectation, but the young roster can make it a first-place finish in the group.Cannon said the players recognize the opportunity at hand with players on this team finding success in European leagues, players such as Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie.

“It’s going to be a matter of proving every step, every game with the national team, to compete those options,” Cannon said. “I really think that this group is doing a great job of that, and ultimately capping it off finishing first in the group tomorrow. So I think it’s going to be a good opportunity.

“I think you’re going to see a good amount of players from this camp, go to World Cup qualifiers. We’re going to need all of our pool … because it’s going to be incredibly difficult, especially with our schedule.”

The team made a second-half push on Thursday to rack up some goals to get ahead of Canada in goal differential. But with the penalty kick and goal given up against Martinique, the U.S. and Canada are tied in points and differentials — and Canada holds the group’s top spot from having scored one more goal than the U.S.

The special aura, the energy that Cannon spoke of will be in full swing Sunday with a sold-out Children’s Mercy Park, which is something Berhalter associates with playing in Kansas City.

“Sporting KC has done a great job of getting fan support throughout the years, and that’s what we imagined: Children’s Mercy, when it’s filled up and loud, is a really intimidating place to play,” Berhalter said.

That energy is one that many of these players have been looking for.

“It’s going to be incredibly important going forward that we have the support of our fans, because, we know what it’s like to almost play away in your own country,” Cannon said. “I felt that in 2019 final against Mexico. It was one of the one of the craziest things, not be able to hear yourself think, hearing that energy, being in that environment.

“It really motivates you to get to the next level, to find a way to win.”