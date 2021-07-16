SportsBeat KC: U.S. men remain golden in KC, and the many reasons to love Ted Lasso

Kansas City native Nicholas Gioacchini scored against Martinique with an assist from SKC’s Gianluca Busio. Associated Press file photo

The U.S. Men’s National Team was more aggressive in Thursday night’s 6-1 Gold Cup victory over Martinique at Children’s Mercy Park. And the scoring was capped by a goal with local flavor: Sporting KC’s Gianluca Busio’s cross found the cleat of Nicholas Gioacchini, a Kansas City native.

In this episode of The Star’s daily sports podcast, SportsBeat KC, Shaun Goodwin, Cora Hall and Briar Napier break down the game and what’s in store for the USMNT team with host Blair Kerkhoff.

Among other topics covered: What’s coming up for Sporting KC, KC NWSL and the USWNT team coached by Kansas City’s Vlatko Andonovski in the Olympics, and why we’ve enjoyed the soccer-based TV series Ted Lasso, starring Jason Sudeikis — who’s also from Kansas City — as the show’s second season approaches.

