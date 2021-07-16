Kansas City players combine for storybook goal in U.S. soccer’s 6-1 win over Martinique

U.S. forward Nicholas Gioacchini (right) reacts after scoring a goal against Martinique during the second half of a Gold Cup soccer match at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan., Thursday, July 15, 2021. AP

Nicholas Gioacchini’s goal was the sixth of the night for U.S. soccer against Martinique in the Gold Cup match, and it had some local flare.

It was the 90th minute at Children’s Mercy Park on Thursday when Jackson Yueill sent the ball to a wide open Gianluca Busio, who was high and wide. Busio took one touch and then sent the ball fast and low across the box for a waiting Gioacchini, who ran on to it, his foot connecting soundly to send it into the back of the net to make the final score 6-1.

It was the perfect Kansas City-made goal, though Gioacchini and Sporting Kansas City star Busio had not played together before the Gold Cup.

Gioacchini moved from Kansas City to Italy with his family when he was 8, and Busio moved to Kansas City from North Carolina at age 14 to play with Sporting KC’s academy. The assist from Busio was a perfect welcome-home present for Gioacchini in only his second game in his hometown.

While 20-year-old Gioacchini subbed in at the 58th minute, Busio started in his first national team game and played the full 90 after making his debut on Sunday in the 1-0 win over Haiti in the other game in group play for the U.S. At 19 years old and 48 days, Busio is the second youngest player to start for the U.S. in a CONCACAF Gold Cup game.

Busio’s ability to position himself in the right place so regularly to support the attack and his knack for consistently trailing in to clean up rebounds makes him a strong weapon, and he proved that by nearly scoring in both his appearances for the U.S.

Thursday night, Busio took a one-touch screamer off a bouncing pass from Matthew Hoppe at the top of the box, missing his first international goal by inches. The ball ricocheted off the crossbar and Daryl Dike got a partial header off the rebound, but it was Martinique’s Samuel Camille who ended up knocking the ball in. The goal gave the U.S. a 2-0 lead 23 minutes into the match, and was a perfect example of how Busio impacts the game even when he’s not the one scoring.

He was the anchor of the five-man midfield that U.S. head coach Gregg Berhalter started on Thursday, which included Cristian Roldan, George Bello, Shaq Moore and Eryk Williamson.

Berhalter said he sees Busio’s confidence growing.

“I think he’s doing a great job, along with James Sands and George Bello, these are guys that have really impressed me in camp, some of these younger guys,” Berhalter said.

It was an aggressive midfield, which gave Busio the space to shine as a defensive mid. He patiently sat back at times, but also broke lines when they needed, playing a key part in dictating the pace of the midfield. He also took every corner and free kick, providing numerous high-quality chances around the 6-yard line.

After the 1-0 win over Haiti in the first game of group play that left some wanting more on offense, Berhalter was happy with the increased attack against Martinique. The team ended with 15 shots on goal and 14 corner kicks.

“I like how they had an urgency to get goals, to push the attack, to move the ball forward, to get the ball in front of goal,” Berhalter said. “All those things are how we want to play soccer.

“I can understand the nerves in the first game, and all we’re asking is just get better this game. And we saw that. So, for us, it’s about can we keep that progression?”

The U.S. will conclude group-stage games with a battle for first in the group with Canada. Game time is set for 4 p.m. Sunday at Children’s Mercy Park.