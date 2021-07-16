Sellout for Sunday’s U.S.-Canada Gold Cup match a sign of times in cross-border rivalry

Team Canada forward Lucas Cavallini, right, battles for the ball during Thursday’s Gold Cup soccer match between the Canadians and Haiti in Kansas City, Kan. AP

Travis Veimeer can’t recall a time quite like this in the history of the U.S.-Canada men’s soccer rivalry.

A Winnipeg, Manitoba-area native, Veimeer moved to the U.S. in 2009 and settled in Eudora, Kansas, about halfway between Kansas City and Lawrence. He’s a lifelong fan of his birth nation’s team, but he’ll be the first to tell you that Canada is used to being the Americans’ soccer doormat.

A 1-1 USA-Canada draw on April 4, 1985, launched a streak of 34 years — 17 matches — without a U.S. loss to Canada. While the U.S. and Mexico cultivated a healthy rivalry, games between Canada and the U.S. were startlingly one-sided.

Rrough times indeed for fans of the maple leaf.

“It was like, ‘Oh, Canada’s playing the U.S.? There’s no hope,’” Veimeer said.

Some of the rivalry’s luster was restored Oct. 15, 2019. That night, in a Concacaf Nations League game at Toronto, Canada turned the tables with a historic result: a 2-0 decision over the U.S., powered by goals from Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies and Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini.

As the two meet again Sunday in the Gold Cup Group B finale at sold-out Children’s Mercy Park, this much is clear: The fire of this rivalry remains.

“It’s really cool (to see the Canadians’) talent,” Veimeer said. “Even five years ago, I mean, there’s some guys that are talented, but (now it’s) the whole group. ... Right now, the U.S. is kind of in a low point and Canada’s going back up.”

Perhaps, but in terms of international accolades, Canada has ground to make up.

While the USMNT was enjoying unprecedented development from 1990 to 2014, qualifying for seven straight World Cups, Canada was languishing. The country hasn’t qualified for a World Cup since 1986, and until this year hadn’t reached the final stage of a Concacaf qualifier since 1997.

After winning a two-legged playoff against Haiti last month, Canada will begin play in the eight-team World Cup hexagonal in September alongside the likes of the U.S., Mexico and Costa Rica. But first there’s the matter of this Gold Cup in Kansas City, where, with both Canada and the U.S. winning their group-stage matches Thursday to advance to the knockout rounds, Sunday’s showdown will decide the tournament’s outright winner.

“I really like Canada’s team,” USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter said after his team’s 6-1 victory over Martinique Thursday night. “I’m happy they made it to the qualifying round. Being around (Major League Soccer), you get to know the Canadian players and you have a lot of respect for them. They’re good guys and great players, so it’s going to be a fun game.”

Davies is injured and won’t play Sunday. Talented Lille striker Jonathan David is out too, due to rest. But Canada remains formidable thanks to striker Cyle Larin, the top scorer on Turkish champion Besiktas, and MLS veterans Cavallini and Jonathan Osorio.

U.S. forward Matthew Hoppe, a 20-year-old who plays for Schalke in Germany and made his senior international debut in the win against Martinique, knows the stakes will be high Sunday afternoon.

And that the Canadians will be ready.

“The rivalry with Canada,” Hoppe said, “it’s good that soccer is going in North America, and it’s something to look forward to for the fans and for the team to be the best team in North America.”