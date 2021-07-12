World Cup 2026: New Main Street mural reiterates Kansas City’s desire to be host city

To show support for Kansas City’s bid for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the KC2026 Bid Committee and Outfront media installed a 90 x 90 foot north-facing wallscape at 1627 Main Street. Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Foundation, spoke about the bid. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Standing tall across the facade of the Mainmark building at 1627 Main Street is a new downtown mural that makes Kansas City’s intentions abundantly clear.

“WE WANT THE WORLD CUP,” the 90-by-90-foot banner proclaims. It’s dotted with the flags of various nations, and with the World Cup coming to North America in 2026, there’s no better time than now for KC to become a host city.

It’s already been a loaded week of international soccer thanks to the Euros, Copa America and Gold Cup tournaments. And it’s no accident that this particular World Cup “wallscape” is being unfurled now.

“I feel really strong (about KC) — some days, too strong,” KC Sports Commission president and CEO Kathy Nelson said during a morning news conference officially introducing the mural. “And I feel bad for the other cities when I look at what we have to offer, from our venues to our practice facilities. ...

“It took years to get to where we are today. This didn’t just happen — it took years to get here. Now, we’re (in) years of bidding, and then, once we’re awarded this, years of preparation.”

FIFA, international soccer’s governing body, is expected to review bids and select host cities early next year. The 2026 World Cup, which expands the tournament to 48 teams for the first time, will include matches in the U.S., Mexico and Canada, but the vast majority of the games — 60 of 80 total — will be contested on American soil.

Seventeen U.S. cities have submitted bids to host; the final tally will be narrowed to 10 by FIFA. No other bid city is located within eight hours of KC — Denver and Nashville are the closest — and those involved with KC’s bid are touting that as an advantage.

Excellent soccer infrastructure, from the match venue (Arrowhead Stadium) to potential spots for base camp and training (Compass Minerals National Performance Center, Swope Soccer Village), should help make KC’s case, too. And then there’s Kansas City’s soccer culture, which supports Sporting Kansas City, the U.S. national teams’ training center, and a new women’s pro team: KC NWSL.

“It’s not just what Kansas City means, but what it means to be a Midwesterner and the importance of the Midwest to the sport,” Aaron Borns, Sporting KC’s vice president of marketing, said Monday. ...

“I feel like, through this process, that pride has come through, and I think that matters. That’s the soft tissue. It isn’t just documentation. It’s, like, ‘What does the culture really feel like?’”

Nelson’s role in Kansas City’s bid to become a host city for the 2026 World Cup is a major undertaking, but she isn’t alone in the fight. She’s part of an 11-person executive committee that includes representatives from the Chiefs and Sporting KC, along with other figures from KC-area government and its sports teams.

The giant banner on Main Street, for instance, was produced and placed thanks to a partnership between Sporting KC and the owner of the space, KC-based OUTFRONT Media.

The bid committee includes KC Mayor Quinton Lucas, KCK Mayor David Alvey, Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt and SKC principal owner Cliff Illig. Honorary bid captains include superstar Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez and Overland Park-born U.S. Men’s National Team veteran Matt Besler, who until this year spent his entire career with Sporting KC (he now plays for the new Major League Soccer team in Austin, Texas).

Seven state youth soccer associations — Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Iowa, Arkansas, Minnesota and South Dakota — have also expressed support for Kansas City’s bid.

“There’s always something to be encouraged about when you’re on a phone call with (FIFA), or a video call,” Nelson said. “They’ve mentioned multiple times we’re a four-hour flight from any of the host cities in Canada and Mexico ... and how that was great for players.

“That’s a positive, and when they bring that up, that makes us feel great. When they look at our executive committee and who the decision-makers are behind the bid, they really like to hear the mix of names and people involved on the diversity of what we do here in Kansas City.”

If KC is selected as one of the overall North American bid’s coveted 10 host cities, an event unlike any the city has previously seen will follow. Tens of thousands of fans from around the world would flock to Arrowhead and its geographic environs for up to a month’s worth of matches, providing a massive boost of exposure and tourism to the area’s economy.

Borns likened it to “having multiple Super Bowls in one place.”

Whether or not Kansas City is ready and able to host such an event is ultimately up to FIFA. But Nelson and the rest of the local bid team are trying their hardest to make that dream a reality.

“There are different opportunities to engage and activate our city that we’ve never done before,” she said. “So I kind of see the whole city turning World Cup colors. And whether that’s flipping every kiosk to announce what matches and games are happening, or these ‘wallscapes’ like this happening to welcome the world to our city ...

“Turn the lights on, we’re ready and welcoming people from countries you may have never heard of.”