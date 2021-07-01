A soccer roster that glitters like Gold (Cup) is coming to KC: meet America’s top 23

Coach Gregg Berhalter observes his team during the second half of a soccer match between the U.S. Mens National team and El Salvador last winter in Florida. Miami Herald photo

Gregg Berhalter remembers what the soccer culture in Kansas City used to be like.

Spending the last three years of his MLS career with the L.A. Galaxy, Berhalters recalls clearly the days of playing soccer in Arrowhead Stadium against the Kansas City Wizards.

He remembers the fabled David Beckham story at CommunityAmerica Ballpark, when the English superstar shot a soccer ball during practice through the bullseye that used to sit above left field inside the baseball stadium.

Now head coach of the U.S. Men’s National Team, Berhalter marveled on Thursday how far soccer has come in Kansas City.

“Now to see the infrastructure in Kansas City, and actually, Kansas City is leading the way in the nation in terms of that,” Berhalter said. “Other teams are catching up to the facility side of it.”

KC is leading the nation in world-class soccer facilities, @USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter told media today.



"@CMPark led the way with a soccer-specific stadium. The training ground is amazing. We really enjoy playing there. We know that the crowd can be amazing." pic.twitter.com/ngWRuGqDwr — KC 2026 World Cup Bid (@KC2026WorldCup) July 1, 2021

Kansas City is one of 23 candidate host cities for the 2026 World Cup, with the final selection scheduled for December.

Long before then, the U.S. will play all three of its 2021 Gold Cup group games in Kansas City at Children’s Mercy Park.

It’s the first time since 2003 the USMNT will play in a single stadium three times in a single week, and by the end of the group stage, the U.S. will have played nine games in KC since 2011, more than any other city in the past decade.

The U.S. will begin group-stage play July 11 against one of the winners of the preliminary round, which begins Friday. The home nation will then play host to Martinique (July 15) and Canada (July 18) at Children’s Mercy Park.

The national team will also practice at Compass Minerals National Performance Center, known locally as Sporting KC’s training center. Players report for camp on July 5 and the first practice session is July 6.

“For us on the national team, we’re really comfortable playing there, we really enjoy playing there, and we know that the crowd can be amazing in Kansas City,” Berhalter said.

The 23-man Gold Cup roster features some Sporting Kansas City flavor. Midfielder Gianluca Busio earned his first senior team call-up Thursday morning, becoming just the second teenager with the senior squad in federation history.

The squad is set.



Gregg Berhalter has named his 23-player #USMNT roster for the 2021 Concacaf @GoldCup. — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) July 1, 2021

“It’s about timing, it’s about form, and his time has come,” Berhalter said. “He’s done a great job and I’m really looking forward to getting him in camp and working with him but also testing him at this international level.”

Busio is one of four player capable of manning in the defensive midfield spot for this Gold Cup team, but Berhalter also sees Busio capable of playing in an attacking midfield role.

Berhalter envisions a midfield that can easily rotate within the flow of the game and not remain static. He has also called up Portland midfielder Eryk Williamson, who has played both as an eight and a six for the Timbers, and the Colorado Rapids’ Kellyn Acosta, who can play defensive midfield, center mid and right back.

“I really like the midfield. I think that could be the strength of this group, and we’ll see,” Berhalter said. “In theory it’s great. We’ll see how it works in practice, though.”

Perhaps most importantly for Sporting KC fans, Berhalter said Busio will see playing time during the tournament.

“We think this is a moment for him and I’m just really anxious to see how he can perform with our group, because I think he’s a really talented player, a really calm player for his age,” Berhalter said. “I think he can make a big impact with us.”

Also on the roster for the Gold Cup is Kansas City native Nicholas Gioacchini, who plays in France for the club team Caen.

United States roster for Concacaf Gold Cup

GOALKEEPERS (3):

Brad Guzan – Atlanta United

Sean Johnson – New York City FC

Matt Turner – New England Revolution

DEFENDERS (8):

George Bello – Atlanta United

Reggie Cannon – Boavista

Shaq Moore – Tenerife

Donovan Pines – D.C. United

Miles Robinson – Atlanta United

James Sands – New York City FC

Sam Vines – Colorado Rapids

Walker Zimmerman – Nashville SC

MIDFIELDERS (6):

Kellyn Acosta – Colorado Rapids

Gianluca Busio – Sporting Kansas City

Sebastian Lletget – LA Galaxy

Cristian Roldan – Seattle Sounders

Eryk Williamson – Portland Timbers

Jackson Yueill – San Jose Earthquakes

FORWARDS (6):

Paul Arriola – D.C. United

Daryl Dike – Orlando City SC

Nicholas Gioacchini – Caen

Matthew Hoppe – Schalke

Jonathan Lewis – Colorado Rapids

Gyasi Zardes – Columbus Crew