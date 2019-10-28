World Cup champion U.S. soccer team has a new coach: Kansas City’s Vlatko Andonovski

When Vlatko Andonovski became the coach of Kansas City’s former team in the National Women’s Soccer League, his teams would practice at Park University and Pirates coach Efrem Shimlis marveled at the workouts.

There were United States national team greats Lauren Holiday, Becky Sauerbrunn and Amy Rodriguez falling in line for a coach without a national profile.

Andonovski had been a successful youth coach in Kansas City and an All-Star player for the Kansas City Comets pro indoor team. But now he was coaching some of the world’s best athletes. Shimlis noticed how everyone had bought in.

“I never missed a practice,” Shimlis said. “I loved watching him, how organized and how detailed he was, and how this local coach had the attention of those world class players. That was testimony to him.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Andonovski, who lives in Kansas City, officially has the attention of all of the nation’s top players. He was introduced Monday as coach of the United States Women’s National Team.

You know, the team that dominated the World Cup competition this summer with such players as Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan? The U.S. team has won two straight and four of eight World Cup competitions.

Shimlis, who got to know Andonovski when he was a student at Park, said his friend is up to the task.

“Listen, that’s a lot of pressure,” Shimlis said. “Winning two in a row? Holy cow, that’s pressure. But if anybody can do it, he can. I’m sure he’ll keep them going.”

Andonovski guided FC Kansas City to two National Women’s Soccer League championships and most recently he coached Reign FC in Seattle. At both stops he coached current USWNT members, Sauerbrunn in Kansas City and Rapinoe in Seattle.

“As one of the most accomplished coaches in the NWSL history, he’s proven he can help world-class players reach their peak, inspire his teams and win championships,” U.S. Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro said. “He is widely respected by players and leaders across our soccer community and he has the work ethic and winning mentality to guide the greatest women’s soccer program in history into their next era of success.”

The U.S. won all seven of its 2019 World Cup matches, capped by a 2-0 triumph over Netherlands. Rapinoe and Morgan each scored six goals in the event.

Andonovski takes over for Jill Ellis, who stepped down after five years with the USWNT. His first match as the national team coach is Nov. 7 against Sweden in Columbus, Ohio. His first major competition will come during the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament in January.

“It’s a huge honor and I’m very excited to get started with this group of players and staff as we work toward continued success for this program,” Andonovski said in a statement. “All of the talented coaches and players that have come before have built a legendary tradition of excellence and I’m committed to working very hard to continue to move this program forward.”

Andonovski won a Major Arena Soccer League championship as coach of the Kansas City Comets in 2014 and compiled a 58-15 record in three seasons. His combined record with FC Kansas City and Reign FC was 72-50-43 including playoffs, and he twice won NWSL coach of the year.

Andonovski, a native of the former Yugoslavia, now North Macedonia, played professionally for six seasons in Europe as a defender before coming to the United States. His first U.S. team was the Wichita Wings of the MISL. He also played four seasons with the Comets and was twice an All-Star.

His coaching career started in Kansas City area youth leagues. He has served as Sporting Blue Valley elite club director and head coach of the girls Olympic Development Program for Missouri. As a youth coach, he won four Missouri championships and a youth national championship.

Now, he’s coaching the world’s best.

“I was talking to him and thinking, ‘I’m talking to the coach of the women’s national team,’ and that’s crazy,” Shimlis said. “I’m so happy for him. The city should be happy for him.”

Subscribe to Sports Pass: Only $30 If you already subscribe to The Kansas City Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 for the first year. It's your ticket to everything KC sports. SIGN UP