KC to the nation: Projected U.S. women’s national team soccer coach is Andonovski

Vlatko Andonovski’s first experience coaching women’s soccer came with the former FC Kansas City team of the NWSL. Also formerly the coach of the KC Comets, he’s poised to be the next coach of the U.S. women’s national team. Special to The Star

The projected new coach of the U.S. women’s national soccer team has a distinct Kansas City flavor.

Vlatko Andonovski, 43, is expected to take over the team in a few days, according to Sports Illustrated. He’s the former head coach of the FC Kansas City, which won two National Women’s Soccer League championships, and the Kansas City Comets of the Major Arena Soccer League.

Andonovski played indoor soccer for the Comets from 2001-05 and came out of retirement to appear in one game in 2015. He also played a season for the Wichita Wings. He coached the Comets from 2010-16, the final three years as head coach, and won the 2014 championship in the Major Indoor Soccer League — the Comets’ former affiliation.

FC Kansas City ceased operations in 2017 and Andonovski became coach of FC Reign in Tacoma, Washington.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

He is a 2008 graduate of Park University.

The U.S. team captured the FIFA Women’s World Cup in July. Soon after, Jill Ellis announced she was stepping down as coach.

Andonovski is expected to be announced as the new national team coach Monday in New York. His first game will be an international friendly against Sweden on Nov. 7 in Columbus, Ohio.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this. CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE