KC’s Power & Light District soccer watch parties back U.S. women’s team, men’s bid

The U.S. women survived their most difficult challenge yet in World Cup 2019 competition, emerging from Tuesday’s semifinal with a 2-1 victory over England.

Cheers mixed with sighs of relief from fans clad in red, white and blue and Team USA jerseys at the Power & Light District, who have one more soccer watch party to look forward to: Sunday’s final against Sweden or The Netherlands.





The World Cup games have made for great video on social media the Fox Sports broadcasts, and the spectacle allows Kansas City to revel in its status as a national soccer capital.

“Kansas City’s atmosphere is amazing; whether you know all the girls on the team or just love the sport, everybody out here is having a fun time,” said Avery Smith, 18, of Olathe.





It’s been easy to find and make new friends at the watch parties.

“When we score it doesn’t matter who you’re here with,” said Olathe’s Alex Mariani, 19. “You can high-five anyone you want.”

That camaraderie has been part of the P&L watch-party vibe through previous women’s and men’s World Cup competitions, and such scenes help the city’s cause.

And there certainly is a cause.

Kansas City wants to be a destination for the 2026 men’s World Cup, slated for North America. A total of 16 cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico will host games; 10 will be in the U.S.

Seventeen United States cities, including Kansas City, are vying for those 10 sites.

Local soccer interest shows in other ways, too, such as television ratings. Kansas City was the nation’s the top-rated local television market for at least two U.S. women’s World Cup games: the Americans’ pool play victory over Thailand and their quarterfinal win over France. Ratings for the semifinal victory should be known on Wednesday.

Top 10 markets for #USA v #FRA #fifawwc quarterfinal on Fox:



(rating/share)



1. Kansas City 7.9/23

2. Wash DC 7.2/21

tie Austin 7.2/22

4. Tulsa 7.1/16

5. Jacksonville 6.8/16

6. SF Bay Area 6.7/27

7. San Diego 6.6/22

8. W Palm Beach 6.5/14

tie Richmond 6.5/15

10. Columbus 6.3/16 — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) June 29, 2019

“That we can fill the Power & Light District and show the nation with (TV) numbers how passionate we are about international soccer, it’s what we were hoping for,” said David Ficklin, executive director of Kansas City World Cup 2026.

The U.S. is bidding for its second straight Women’s World Cup title and fourth in eight competitions, and this current run has sparked headlines outside of the games.

There was a national anthem protest by U.S. star Megan Rapinoe, which drew a complaint from President Trump. That brought a response from Rapinoe’s girlfriend, professional basketball player Sue Bird, who wrote a response on The Players’ Tribune website with the headline: “So the President...hates my girlfriend.”

Rapinoe didn’t play in Tuesday’s game because of a hamstring injury, according to Fox Sports.

The women’s team is currently engaged in a gender discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation over the governing body’s paying male players more than women, even though the men’s team hasn’t been as successful as the women’s team and didn’t qualify for the last World Cup.





The equal pay movement is part of the team’s appeal to Mariani.

“They fight for women’s rights and girls everywhere,” Mariani said. “They’re amazing role models.”

And to think, this excitement is going full-tilt a city that until recently was home to a championship-level women’s professional soccer team but couldn’t keep it.





FC Kansas City was a charter member of the National Women’s Soccer League in 2013. The first game in league history was held at Shawnee Mission District Stadium before 6,784 fans; KC’s Blues and the Portland Thorns played to a 1-1 draw.

In 2014 and 2015, led by NWSL defensive player of the year Becky Sauerbrunn, a member of the current U.S. Women’s World Cup team, FC Kansas City won the league championship.

But after the 2017 season, the franchise folded, its players sent to Salt Lake City. Sagging attendance was one reason. The team’s average crowd in KC fell from 3,162 per game in 2016 to 1,788 in 2017.

Former FC Kansas City player Shea Groom, a Liberty, Mo., native, who now plays for Reign FC in Tacoma, Wash., tweeted her admiration for the national team support in Kansas City, but ...

“I see you Kansas City Power & Light bringing back that Soccer Capital of America look…just wish it would have looked like that for some FC Kansas City games,” she wrote.

I see you Kansas City Power & Light bringing back that Soccer Capital of America look...just wish it would have looked like that for some FC Kansas City games. — Shea Groom (@sheabayy2) June 28, 2019