Brazil’s Marta and her lipstick get Twitter love after record-setting World Cup goal

When Marta Vieira da Silva sunk the first goal in Brazil’s final group round match against Italy on Tuesday, she became the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer, man or woman.

Twitter loved it... as well as her lipstick.

Marta, 33, had been tied with Germany’s Miroslav Klose at 16 goals before sneaking one past team Italy goalkeeper Laura Giuliani. Cristiano Ronaldo, captain of the Portugal national team, follows Klose at 15 goals.