Thailand scores its 1st goal of 2019 Women’s World Cup, and the world starts crying

Thailand’s time in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup has been well-documented, but perhaps not in the way it had hoped.

After falling 13-0 to the United States in what many have said is a display of poor sportsmanship on behalf of the USWNT, team Thailand seems to have drawn every emotion from pity to ire. Many soccer fans have claimed Thailand shouldn’t have even qualified for the event.

Soccer fans were singing a different tune on Sunday when Thailand scored its first goal of this year’s World Cup against highly ranked Sweden. Twitter users were touched by the goal, and many are calling it a moment of redemption for Thailand.

“I may or may not be a little emotional over that late goal by Thailand,” one user wrote.

It was Thai forward Kanjana Sung-Ngoen who put Thailand on the board, causing fans, players and coaches, alike, to burst into tears.

Team Thailand will face Chile in its last game of group play on Thursday.

