Tournament of Nations brings women’s soccer’s best players to Kansas City

It’s not often some of the best women’s soccer players in the world pass through Kansas City, but the KC crowd was treated to two of the finest on Thursday afternoon.
With the first two games of the 2018 Tournament of Nations being played at Children’s Mercy Park, fans got to watch Brazil’s Marta Vieira de Silva and Australia’s Sam Kerr go head-to-head in what turned out to be a 3-1 victory for Australia.
Yet despite the apparent dominance, Australia was somewhat fortunate to take home a comfortable victory, with both Kerr and Marta influencing the game heavily.
Marta, Brazil’s legendary captain and five-time FIFA player of the year winner, had to endure a typical tight-marking performance from the opposition defense. The forward was on the receiving end of multiple fouls throughout the game, drawing a pair of yellow cards for Australian players.
“When Brazil got on top of us, I think it was because of Marta, she came to life,” Kerr said following the game. “She’s a dangerous player, she can score at any point.”
Marta’s first major involvement occurred minutes before halftime on a breakaway, but the she couldn’t score her 111th international career goal as she pulled the ball wide of the far right post.
Marta did manage to pick up an assist for Brazil’s only goal of the game in the 78th minute, when she sent a low ball across the box for teammate Debinha to poke home ahead of Australia goalkeeper Lydia Williams.
Kerr, meanwhile, managed to score a goal of her own, smashing the ball into the roof of the net in the 50th minute for Australia’s third goal.
“(Tameka Butt) has done all the work really, passed it through, beautifully weighted pass,” Kerr said. “And I just took a touch and striked it and it went in thankfully.”
The goal was Kerr’s 25th international goal in her 68th appearance for Australia, but that stat pales in comparison to her U.S. National Women’s Soccer League record. Kerr currently lays claim to the most goals in WPSL history, netting 51 goals during her time with Western New York Flash, Sky Blue FC and her current club the Chicago Red Stars.
At just 24, Kerr’s accomplishments have been recognized on the international stage, as she has been nominated for the 2018 FIFA player of the year award.
“It’s obviously a huge honor to be in the same list as some of those girls, especially people like Marta,” Kerr said. “It’s a massive honor and I never take those things for granted. I don’t play football for those things, but when they happen, they’re nice.”
Both players will have a quick turnaround, as the Tournament of Nations moves to Pratt and Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Connecticut for games on Sunday. Brazil will face off against Japan at 3:15 p.m. Central time, while Australia will take on the United States at 6 p.m.
