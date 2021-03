Royals Photos & Videos Royals will admit fans into Kauffman Stadium for 2021 season March 04, 2021 02:41 PM

The Kansas City Royals announced March 4, 2021, that fans will be allowed into Kauffman Stadium for the 2021 season. The Royals plan to admit up to 10,000 fans per game in pod-style seating, expanding monthly if it's safe to do so.