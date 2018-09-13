Photo gallery: White Sox 4, Royals 2

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez tags out Chicago White Sox’s Adam Engel at the plate trying to score on a fielders choice hit into by Ryan Cordell in the third inning during Wednesday’s baseball game on September 12, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Eric Skoglund pitches in the first inning during Wednesday’s baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on September 12, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon pitches in the first inning during Wednesday’s baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on September 12, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox second baseman Yolmer Sanchez drops the ball on a steal by Kansas City Royals’ Whit Merrifield in the third inning during Wednesday’s baseball game on September 12, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals’ Adalberto Mondesi follows through on an RBI single to score Whit Merrifield in the third inning during Wednesday’s baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on September 12, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals’ Whit Merrifield scores in front of Chicago White Sox catcher Omar Narvaez on a single b Adalberto Mondesi in the third inning during Wednesday’s baseball game on September 12, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals’ Whit Merrifield is greeted by Jorge Bonifacio after scoring on a single by Adalberto Mondesi in the third inning during Wednesday’s baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on September 12, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox’s Jose Rondon watches his two run home run in the fourth inning during Wednesday’s baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on September 12, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Eric Skoglund waits for Chicago White Sox’s Jose Rondon to round the bases on a two run home run in the fourth inning during Wednesday’s baseball game on September 12, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox’s Jose Rondon celebrates his fourth inning two run home run during Wednesday’s baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on September 12, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Eric Skoglund pitches in the fourth inning during Wednesday’s baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on September 12, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals’ Whit Merrifield scores in front of Chicago White Sox third baseman Jose Rondon on a single by Adalberto Mondesi in the fifth inning during Wednesday’s baseball game on September 12, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals’ Adalberto Mondesi celebrates his RBI single that scored Whit Merrifield in the fifth inning during Wednesday’s baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on September 12, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Glenn Sparkman pitches n the sixth inning during Wednesday’s baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on September 12, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox second baseman Yolmer Sanchez forces out Kansas City Royals’ Jorge Bonifacio at second and completes the double play on Alcides Escobar to end the sixth inning during Wednesday’s baseball game on September 12, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Caleb Frare pitches in the seventh inning during Wednesday’s baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on September 12, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals’ Ryan O’Hearn heads to first on a walk in the seventh inning during Wednesday’s baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on September 12, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kevin McCarthy throws in the ninth inning during Wednesday’s baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on September 12, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Brandon Maurer pitches in the tenth inning during Wednesday’s baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on September 12, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox’s Tim Anderson follows through on a two run home run in the twelfth inning off Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Burch Smith during Wednesday’s baseball game on September 12, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Burch Smith waits for Chicago White Sox’s Tim Anderson to round the bases on a two run home run in the twelfth inning during Wednesday’s baseball game on September 12, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox’s Tim Anderson celebrates his two run home run in the twelfth inning during Wednesday’s baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on September 12, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox’s Tim Anderson is congratulated by Adam Engel after Anderson hit a two run home run during Wednesday’s game.
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Hector Santiago celebrates closing out the twelfth inning for a 4-2 win against the Kansas City Royals during Wednesday’s baseball game on September 12, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox players celebrate the teams 4-2 win in 12-innings during Wednesday’s baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on September 12, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
