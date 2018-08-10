Photo Gallery: Cardinals 7, Royals 0

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Burch Smith throws in the first inning during Friday’s baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on August 10, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is hit by a pitch by Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Burch Smith in the first inning during Friday’s baseball game on August 10, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
St. Louis Cardinals’ Jose Martinez follows through on a single in the first inning during Friday’s baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on August 10, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield dives to second to double up St. Louis Cardinals’ Yadier Molina after catching a line drive out on Marcell Ozuna to end the top of the first inning during Friday’s baseball game on August 10, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Austin Gomber throws in the first inning during Friday’s baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on August 10, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
A St. Louis Cardinals fan tries to catch the solo home run ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul DeJong in the second inning off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Burch Smith during Friday’s baseball game on August 10, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul DeJong is congratulated by third base coach Jose Oquendo as DeJong rounds third on a solo home run in the second inning off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Burch Smith during Friday’s baseball game on August 10, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
St. Louis Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter watches his two run home run in the second inning during Friday’s baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on August 10, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Burch Smith adjusts his hat after giving up a two run home run to St. Louis Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter in the second inning during Friday’s baseball game on August 10, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Burch Smith wait for St. Louis Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter to round the bases on a two run home run in the second inning during Friday’s baseball game on August 10, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
St. Louis Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter is congratulated by Yadier Molina after Carpenter hit a two run home run in the second inning that also scored Harrison Bader during Friday’s baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on August 10, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Glenn Sparkman throws in the second inning during Friday’s baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on August 10, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield forces out St. Louis Cardinals’ Kolten Wong at second but couldn’t complete the double play on Yairo Munoz in the third inning during Friday’s baseball game on August 10, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals’ Adalberto Mondesi slides into third behind St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Jedd Gyorko on a triple in the third inning during Friday’s baseball game on August 10, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals’ Adalberto Mondesi dives safely back to third before the tag from St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Jedd Gyorko on a fly ball out by Whit Merrifield in the third inning during Friday’s baseball game on August 10, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
St. Louis Cardinals pitching coach Mike Maddux pats starting pitcher Austin Gomber on the chest during a visit to the mound in the third inning during Friday’s baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on August 10, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Yairo Munoz runs down a fly ball out on Kansas City Royals’ Hunter Dozier to end the top of the third inning during Friday’s baseball game on August 10, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong runs down a ground ball hit by Kansas City Royals’ Hunter Dozier before forcing Salvador Perez out at second to end the fifth inning during Friday’s baseball game on August 10, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
St. Louis Cardinals’ Yairo Munoz is checked on before exiting the game in the sixth inning during Friday’s baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on August 10, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
St. Louis Cardinals’ Harrison Bader connects on a solo home run in the sixth inning off Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Glenn Sparkman during Friday’s baseball game on August 10, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
St. Louis Cardinals’ Harrison Bader follows through on a solo home run in the sixth inning off Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Glenn Sparkman during Friday’s baseball game on August 10, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
St. Louis Cardinals’ Harrison Bader is congratulated by third base coach Jose Oquendo on a solo home run in the sixth inning off Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Glenn Sparkman during Friday’s baseball game on August 10, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
St. Louis Cardinals’ Harrison Bader scores in front of Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez on a solo home run in the sixth inning off relief pitcher Glenn Sparkman during Friday’s baseball game on August 10, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Chasen Shreve throws in the sixth inning during Friday’s baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on August 10, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals right fielder Brett Phillips couldn’t reach an RBI double by St. Louis Cardinals’ Jose Martinez that scored Yadier Molina in the seventh inning during Friday’s baseball game on August 10, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Jason Adam throws in the seventh inning during Friday’s baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on August 10, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong forces out Kansas City Royals’ Rosell Herrera at second and completes the double play on Salvador Perez to end the seventh inning during Friday’s baseball game on August 10, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
De’Vaughnn Williams, from Seattle, Washington, sings “Take me Out to the Ballgame” during the seventh inning stretch of Friday’s baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals on August 10, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Williams is in Kansas City to take part in the 50th Anniversary Miss Black America Pageant, August 12 thru the 18th.
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez blows a kiss to a fan as he takes the field before Friday’s baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on August 10, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Geudys Guerrero, head grounds keeper for the Kansas City Royals Dominican Republic facility, hand brushes the mound before Friday’s baseball game between the Royals and St. Louis Cardinals on August 10, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Guerrero is visiting Kansas City for the week.
Mustard’s pants fall down during Friday’s Hot Dog Race between innings of the baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals on August 10, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
St. Louis Cardinals’ Yairo Munoz sticks out his tong towards Kansas City Royals’ Adalberto Mondesi as Rosell Herrera stretches before Friday’s baseball game on August 10, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
