Royals’ Heath Fillmyer’s first career win in shutout of Cubs

Kansas City Royals rookie starting pitcher Heath Fillmyer pitched seven scoreless innings in a 9-0 victory against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday August 8, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium.
Royals call up first baseman Ryan O’Hearn

Royals minor league first baseman Ryan O'Hearn was added to Kansas City's 40-man roster and made his major-league debut as their designated hitter against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

Meet new Royals OF Brett Phillips

New Royals outfielder Brett Phillips, acquired from the Brewers when Kansas City traded third baseman Mike Moustakas to Milwaukee on Friday night, arrived at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, July 28, 2018. He met with reporters the next day.

