Photo gallery: Red Sox 7, Royals 4

Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts scores before the tag from Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera on a sacrifice fly by Steve Pearce in the third inning during Sunday's baseball game on July 8, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Heath Fillmyer throws during Sunday's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on July 8, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Heath Fillmyer throws in the first inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on July 8, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals second baseman Adalberto Mondesi forces out Boston Red Sox's Steve Pearce at second and completes the double play on Mitch Moreland in the first inning during Sunday's baseball game on July 8, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello throws in the first inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on July 8, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield watches for an opportunity to steal in the first inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on July 8, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield gets back to first before the throw to Boston Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland on a fly ball out by Jorge Bonifacio in the first inning during Sunday's baseball game on July 8, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Boston Red Sox's Steve Pearce connects on a sacrifice fly to score Mookie Betts in the third inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on July 8, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts slides safely into home on a sacrifice fly by Steve Pearce in the third inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on July 8, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield connects on a single in the third inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on July 8, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Bonifacio connects on a two run double in the third inning to score Drew Butera and Whit Merrifield during Sunday's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on July 8, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Bonifacio follows through on a two run double in the third inning to score Drew Butera and Whit Merrifield during Sunday's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on July 8, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Drew Butera is signaled home by third base coach Mike Jirschele on a two run double by Jorge Bonifacio in the third inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on July 8, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield scores behind Boston Red Sox catcher Sandy Leon on a two run double by Jorge Bonifacio in the third inning during Sunday's baseball game on July 8, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon advances to third on a wild pitch in the fourth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on July 8, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi connects on an RBI single to score Alex Gordon in the fourth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on July 8, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi celebrates his RBI single to score Alex Gordon in the fourth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on July 8, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Glenn Sparkman throws in the fifth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on July 8, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts connects on a sacrifice fly to score Andrew Benintendi in the fifth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on July 8, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Boston Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi scores in front of Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera on a sacrifice fly by Xander Bogaerts in the fifth inning during Sunday's baseball game on July 8, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Glenn Sparkman throws in the seventh inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on July 8, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Enny Romero throws in the seventh inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on July 8, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas walks back to the dugout after striking out in the seventh inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on July 8, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield follows through on an RBI single to score Adalberto Mondesi in the ninth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on July 8, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield runs to first on an RBI single to score Adalberto Mondesi in the ninth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on July 8, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
