Photo gallery: Red Sox 10, Royals 5

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel receives a visit to the mound from pitching coach Cal Eldred in the second inning during Friday's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on July 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel throws during Friday's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on July 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel throws in the firs inning during Friday's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on July 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts rounds the bases on a leadoff solo home run in the first inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on July 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Boston Red Sox's Oscar Hernandez celebrates his firs inning single during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on July 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Boston Red Sox's Steve Pearce reaches first under the tag of Kansas City Royals first baseman Lucas Duda on a ground ball single in the first inning during Friday's baseball game on July 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Boston Red Sox's Steve Pearce reaches first under the tag of Kansas City Royals first baseman Lucas Duda on a ground ball single in the first inning during Friday's baseball game on July 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas throws to late on a ground ball single by Boston Red Sox's Steve Pearce in the first inning during Friday's baseball game on July 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Boston Red Sox's Brock Holt follows through on a two run single in the first inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on July 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Boston Red Sox's Brock Holt follows through on a two run single in the first inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on July 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Boston Red Sox's Steve Pearce scores in front of Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel on a two run single by Brock Holt in the first inning during Friday's baseball game on July 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Boston Red Sox's Oscar Hernandez and Steve Pearce greet each other after both scored on a two run single by Brock Holt in the first inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on July 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals pitching coach Cal Eldred makes a visit to talk with starting pitcher Jason Hammel in the first inning during Friday's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on July 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals pitching coach Cal Eldred makes a visit to talk with starting pitcher Jason Hammel in the first inning during Friday's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on July 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals second baseman Adalberto Mondesi catches a foul ball out on Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez in the first inning during Friday's baseball game on July 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Boston Red Sox's Sandy Leon follows through on an RBI single to score Xander Bogaerts in the first inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on July 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel walks off the field after the four run first inning during Friday's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on July 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale throws in the first inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on July 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale throws in the first inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on July 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas walks back to the dugout after striking out in the first inning during Friday's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on July 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel looks at a new ball as Boston Red Sox's Oscar Hernandez rounds the bases on a two run home run in the second inning during Friday's baseball game on July 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Boston Red Sox's Oscar Hernandez celebrates his two run home run in the second inning in front of Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez during Friday's baseball game on July 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Boston Red Sox's Steve Pearce connects on a double in the second inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on July 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts is congratulated by third base coach Carlos Febles after hitting a two run home run in the second inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on July 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale throws in the fourth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on July 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale throws in the fourth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on July 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Burch Smith throws in the fifth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on July 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale takes a foul ball out away from catcher Sandy Leon for an out on Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas in the sixth inning during Friday's baseball game on July 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale smiles as he returns to the mound after running down a foul ball out on Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas in the sixth inning during Friday's baseball game on July 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals second baseman Adalberto Mondesi flips the ball to first baseman Lucas Duda for a ground out on Boston Red Sox's Brock Holt in the eighth inning during Friday's baseball game on July 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas watches his two run home run in front of Boston Red Sox catcher Sandy Leon in the eighth inning during Friday's baseball game on July 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas is congratulated by third base coach Mike Jirschele after hitting a two run home run in eighth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on July 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas is congratulated by Rosell Herrera after Moustakas hit a two run home run in the eighth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on July 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar breaks his bat on a ground out in the ninth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on July 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Boston Red Sox second baseman Eduardo Nunez throws out Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar on a broken bat ground out in the ninth inning during Friday's baseball game on July 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield connects on an RBI single to score Adalberto Mondesi in the ninth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on July 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi slides past the tag of Boston Red Sox catcher Sandy Leon to score on a single by Whit Merrifield in the ninth inning during Friday's baseball game on July 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas warms up before Friday's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on July 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar warms up before Friday's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on July 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield during Friday's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on July 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals mascot Sluggerrr mimics shortstop Alcides Escobar during introductions before Friday's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on July 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com