Photo gallery: Indians 3, Royals 2

Kansas City’s Alex Gordon scores as Cleveland catcher Roberto Perez drops the throw home on a steal of home plate during the second inning of Wednesday's game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Indians won 3-2 and completed a weekend sweep.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Members of the Armed Services of the United States throw out first pitches prior to Wednesday's baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Indians on July 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Trevor Oaks throws in the first inning during Wednesday's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians on July 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Trevor Oaks throws in the first inning as Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor steals second during Wednesday's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians on July 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor steals second under the tag from Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar in the first inning during Wednesday's baseball game on July 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley follows through on an RBI double to score Francisco Lindor in the first inning during Wednesday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on July 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion follows through on a sacrifice fly to score Michael Brantley in the first inning during Wednesday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on July 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer throws during Wednesday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on July 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer throws in the first inningduring Wednesday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on July 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez lays down a sacrifice bunt to move the runners to second and third in the second inning during Wednesday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on July 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Trevor Oaks throws out Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez at first on a sacrifice bunt in the second inning during Wednesday's baseball game on July 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Cleveland Indians' Greg Allen follows through on a sacrifice fly to score Jason Kipnis in the second inning during Wednesday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on July 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Trevor Oaks runs to cover third as Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis heads for home on a sacrifice fly by Greg Allen in the second inning during Wednesday's baseball game on July 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer slides to grab a single by Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier in the second inning during Wednesday's baseball game on July 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon scores as Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez drops the throw home on a steal of home plate in the second inning during Wednesday's baseball game on July 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon celebrates scoring on a double steal in the second inning during Wednesday's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians on July 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Rosell Herrera is chased back to first in the third inning during Wednesday's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians on July 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis gets the throw in time to tag out Kansas City Royals' Rosell Herrera trying to steal second in the third inning during Wednesday's baseball game on July 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Heath Fillmyer throws in the fifth inning during Wednesday's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians on July 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Heath Fillmyer throws in the fifth inning during Wednesday's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians on July 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez steals second before the tag from Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield in the fifth inning during Wednesday's baseball game on July 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Drew Butera flips his hair after reaching on a single in the fifth inning during Wednesday's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians on July 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar scores behind Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez on a sacrifice fly by Whit Merrifield in the fifth inning during Wednesday's baseball game on July 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez swings at strike three to end the fifth inning during Wednesday's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians on July 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon stands at the plate after watching strike three to end the sixth inning during Wednesday's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians on July 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon stands at the plate after watching strike three to end the sixth inning during Wednesday's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians on July 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier fields a ground out by Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez in the seventh inning during Wednesday's baseball game on July 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier fields a ground out by Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez in the seventh inning during Wednesday's baseball game on July 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Tim Hill throws in the eighth inning during Wednesday's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians on July 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals right fielder Jorge Bonifacio runs down an out on Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion in the eighth inning during Wednesday's baseball game on July 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez steals second under the tag of Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar in the eighth inning during Wednesday's baseball game on July 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield is tagged out by Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez trying to steal third in the eighth inning during Wednesday's baseball game on July 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor makes the stop on a single by Salvador Perez in the eighth inning during Wednesday's baseball game on July 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar reacts to swinging at strike three to end the game in front of Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez for a 3-2 win by the Indians during Wednesday's baseball game on July 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez celebrates getting strike three on Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar to end the game with a 3-2 win for the Indians during Wednesday's baseball game on July 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals mascot Sluggerrr jumps from the wall behind home plate before Wednesday's baseball game on July 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com