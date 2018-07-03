Photo gallery: Indians 6, Royals 4

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy receives a visit from catcher Salvador Perez and pitching coach Cal Eldred in the sixth inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians on July 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy throws in the first inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians on July 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez connects on an RBI single to score Francisco Lindor in the first inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on July 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor scores on a single by Jose Ramirez in the first inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on July 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Lucas Duda follows through on a two run home run in the first inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians on July 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Lucas Duda is greeted by Rosell Herrera after Duda hit a two run home run in the first inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians on July 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Lucas Duda is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a two run home run in the first inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians on July 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi steals second before the tag form Cleveland Indians second baseman Erik Gonzalez in the second inning during Tuesday's baseball game on July 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Cleveland Indians center fielder Rajai Davis dove and missed as second baseman Erik Gonzalez reached for an RBI single by Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield that scored Adalberto Mondesi in the second inning during Tuesday's baseball game on July 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi scores on an RBI single by Whit Merrifield in the second inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians on July 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Rosell Herrera follows through on an RBI double to score Whit Merrifield in the second inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians on July 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield scores around Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes on a double by Rosell Herrera in the second inning during Tuesday's baseball game on July 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Rosell Herrera celebrates after hitting an RBI double to score Whit Merrifield in the second inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians on July 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield is greeted after scoring on a double by Rosell Herrera in the second inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians on July 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield connects on an RBI single to score Adalberto Mondesi in the second inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians on July 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber receives a visit to the mound from catcher Yan Gomes and pitching coach Carl Willis in the second inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on July 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy throws in the fifth inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians on July 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Cleveland Indians right fielder Brandon Guyer drops a double by Kansas City Royals' Lucas Duda in the fifth inning during Tuesday's baseball game on July 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Cleveland Indians right fielder Brandon Guyer dives for a fly ball out on Kansas City Royals' Jorge Bonifacio to end the fifth inning during Tuesday's baseball game on July 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Cleveland Indians' Yan Gomes follows through on a grand slam in the sixth inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on July 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy holds a new ball as Cleveland Indians' Yonder Alonso heads for home on a grand slam in the sixth inning of Tuesday's game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy walks back to the mound with a new ball as Cleveland Indians' Yan Gomes rounds the bases on a grand slam in the sixth inning during Tuesday's baseball game on July 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Cleveland Indians' Yan Gomes is greeted by Brandon Guyer in front of Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez after Gomes hit a grand slam off starting pitcher Danny Duffy in the sixth inning during Tuesday's baseball game on July 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy stares at Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor standing on first in the fifth inning during Tuesday's baseball game on July 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kevin McCarthy throws in the seventh inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians on July 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes tags out Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez trying to score on a single by Hunter Dozier to end the eighth inning.
Cleveland Indians' Brandon Guyer holds his leg after fouling the ball off it in the ninth inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on July 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Guyer left the game.
Cleveland Indians' Brandon Guyer is attended to after fouling the ball off his leg in the ninth inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on July 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Guyer left the game.
