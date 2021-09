Royals SportsBeat Live: Talking Royals, Salvador Perez, team Pitcher of the Year candidates September 28, 2021 10:36 AM

In the final week of Royals season, the team needs just two wins to avoid 90 losses, and Salvador Perez continues his chase for home run and RBI records. And who should be Royals pitcher of the year? Tune in at 10 a.m.