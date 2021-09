Royals SportsBeat Live talks The Baseball 100, Joe Posnanski’s new book, with the author. And another Salvy swat. September 21, 2021 10:44 AM

Former Star columnist Joe Posnanski joins the SportsBeat Live crew to discuss his new book, The Baseball 100, about the game’s greatest players. We'll also cover Salvador Perez's 46th homer, which breaks Johnny Bench's record.