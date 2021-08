Royals SportsBeat Live: What else can Salvador Perez accomplish for the Royals? August 31, 2021 10:46 AM

Kansas City Star sportswriters Blair Kerkhoff and Lynn Worthy joined columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian to discuss the remarkable week of Royals catcher Salvador Perez, and the departure and legacy of Jarrod Dyson, on August 31, 2021.