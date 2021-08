Royals Kansas City Royals’ Whit Merrifield closes in on franchise record for consecutive games August 14, 2021 11:42 AM

Royals All-Star infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield spoke to reporters about being on the on the verge of tying and then breaking Alcides Escobar's franchise record for consecutive games played. He spoke via video conference on August 13, 2021.